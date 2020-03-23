Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford may force Man Utd transfer this summer for one reason

Manchester United may be under pressure to keep the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford this summer.

Manchester United forwards Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford may decide they want to leave Old Trafford this summer if they are not set to play Champions League football next season, says European football expert Julien Laurens. Rashford is United’s leading goalscorer in all competitions this season on 19 goals, with Martial four behind on 15. Rashford is still on his road to recovery from a double stress fracture in his back and will miss Sunday’s derby against Manchester City.

United sit seventh in the Premier League table heading into the match against Pep Guardiola’s side, just one point adrift of fifth place and the final Champions League qualification spot. That, though, depends on whether City are successful in their appeal against their two-year European ban. United failed to qualify for the Champions League last term and Laurens does not think they can afford to be outside Europe’s elite club competition for two years in a row. And he reckons star players like Martial and Rashford, as well as Paul Pogba, could force a move if that is the case.

“I think financially [they need to be in the Champions League next season],” Laurens told Premier League Productions. “We can say how good their results are and how much money that keeps coming in, there is a point where if you keep missing out on the Champions League, and they didn’t do it last season but they did this season again, it will hurt you, it will crush you and players like Paul Pogba or players like Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford at some point might say like ‘I need to play Champions League football, for my career, for my image, for everything’. “And I think a club like United, especially in the rebuilding job they are doing at the moment, whoever is the manager next season has to play in the Champions League.” Several teams are vying for the Champions League spots but United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side must focus on their own results. Man Utd predicted 3-4-1-2 line-up vs Man City – Injury updates on three players [TEAM NEWS]

“We’ve just got to concentrate on ourselves, keep improving and keep getting results,” Solskjaer said. “But I know it’s going to be tight. I think Wolverhampton Wanderers are definitely putting up a fight as well. “There’s loads of teams who want to get this top four and we’re one of them. “We’ve just got to be able to handle and manage the squad well enough, rotate well enough and these next few games are important because if we can get points against City and Tottenham now, if we get six out of them we’ve given ourselves a good chance.”