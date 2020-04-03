Antoine Griezmann to Manchester United transfer all depends on one person

Antoine Griezmann is once again linked with a move to Manchester United.

Antoine Griezmann will only join Manchester United this summer if he is assured Paul Pogba will stay at Old Trafford, says French football expert Julien Laurens. Griezmann is a long-term target of United, dating back to his time at Atletico Madrid. The France international has struggled in his first campaign at Barcelona, scoring just eight goals in 26 La Liga appearances following his £107million move last summer.

Griezmann has been linked with an exit from the Nou Camp and United are once again rumoured to be keen on signing the forward. Laurens says it is unlikely Griezmann will end up at United, claiming the 29-year-old is not attracted to a move to England. However, he claims his mind may be swayed if good friend Pogba remains a Red Devils player. Pogba has been constantly linked with a move away from United in the last 18 months.

“I’d be very amazed [if Griezmann joined United],” Laurens told ESPN FC. “Okay, it hasn’t really worked out for him at Barcelona so far this season. “One: I think it would be crazy from Barca to then let him go a year after signing him from Atletico Madrid, with everything that went through that, the release clause and the bigger release clause and the one they paid, etc. “And at his age, with the age that [Lionel] Messi is and [Luis] Suarez, surely Griezmann can be the future of Barcelona in that sort of centre-forward leadership role. Man Utd news LIVE: Ed Woodward sent £453m world-record transfer demand, striker responds [TRANSFERS]

“Why would you let him go? And from what we were told before, he never wanted to go to England anyway. “His wife Erika doesn’t want to move out of Spain, he’s very happy in Spain, Spain is his second country but probably more his country than France and I don’t really think England is really appealing to him. “The thing that could appeal for him to go to Manchester United is Paul Pogba.