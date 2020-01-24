NFL free agent Antonio Brown was high when he and his trainer threw rocks at a moving company truck driver during the dispute that led police to issue a warrant for his arrest, his accuser claimed in a recorded 911 call that emerged Thursday.

‘The guy is high, he smoked, he threatened me,’ the purported victim said in a 911 that has been obtained by TMZ. ‘He’s trying to fight, he throws stones at my truck.’

At no point does the driver specifically say what Brown had allegedly been smoking.

Police spokesman Christian Latta said in news release Wednesday that Brown faces charges of burglary with battery (a felony), burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief. Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 reports there is no bond yet set for Brown.

The driver claimed in the 911 call that Brown did not pay him for his services, which echoes previous allegations made against the 31-year-old former Pittsburgh Steelers star.

‘I’m trying to make delivery to the gentleman,’ the driver said. ‘I called him and told him he has to pay the balance.

‘The guy refused to pay.’

The moving truck driver alleges he was the victim of battery by Brown’s trainer, Glenn Holt, and Brown himself. Holt was arrested and charged with one count of burglary with battery, and he was arraigned at the Broward County Jail on Tuesday. Holt was released after posting a $20,000 bond on Wednesday.

According to a report by USA Today, there was no police activity Wednesday night at Brown’s home after the warrant was issued, suggesting that authorities were waiting until Thursday morning to arrest him if he did not turn himself in. Earlier Wednesday, Brown had locked himself in his house and was avoiding police attempts to contact him.

Brown, 31, tweeted on Wednesday morning, ‘They want my name slandered.’

Later Wednesday, TMZ reported more details from the incident, citing court documents. Per TMZ, the truck driver told police he was delivering Brown’s belongings from California, but Brown refused to pay the $4,000 cost for the moving services. As he started to drive away, the driver said Brown threw a rock at the truck and dented it. The driver then called the police.

The driver said Brown eventually paid the $4,000 but would not pay additional money for damage to the truck, which led to an argument and a physical altercation. The driver said Brown forced his way into the truck cabin and hit him, and that Holt later took the truck keys from the driver so Brown could unload his property.

TMZ reported that Brown went in his house as police arrived and has since been unresponsive.

As of Thursday evening, Brown still had not been arrested.

Similarly, in September, a Pennsylvania doctor claimed Brown still owed him $11,500 for services rendered when the All-Pro receiver played for the Steelers.

The mother of Brown’s children, Chelsie Kyriss, said she felt that the latest incident was a sign of his ‘desperate’ need of ‘mental health treatment’.

‘Over the last few years I have stood at the side of my children’s father Antonio Brown and watched the rise and fall of an incredible man and athlete,’ Kyriss shared in an Instagram post.

‘Our children and I have distanced ourselves from him and our former home. Although we have parted ways I wish nothing but the best for him.

‘Unfortunately, it seems Antonio has made questionable choices and continues to ignore the advice of those who love and support him. At this point the boys and I are working on building a new life free from any impulsive, reckless and unhealthy behaviors.

‘My hope is that Antonio will get help and seek the mental health treatment that he so desperately needs so that he can be the father all of his children need and deserve.’

The oft-controversial wide receiver played in just one game this season after being cut by two teams, most recently the New England Patriots.

After a trade to the Oakland Raiders last offseason, Brown was released toward the end of training camp after continued conflict with the organization that started when his helmet was considered to no longer be in compliance with NFL safety rules.

He was released by the Patriots after sexual and personal misconduct accusations were made against him. Brown remains on the commissioner’s exempt list, which prohibits from playing while an investigation is ongoing.

Last week, Brown’s former agent Drew Rosenhaus announced he had ‘conditionally’ terminated his relationship with Brown until the wide receiver sought professional help. The move came in the wake of Brown posting a live social-media feed of an encounter with Hollywood police where he used explicit language and called officers explicit names as authorities were responding to a domestic incident at Brown’s home.

Recently attorney Darren Heitner confirmed to the Daily Mail that he is no longer defending Brown in another case, in which his former landlord sued him over alleged damages he inflicted on a Florida condominium.