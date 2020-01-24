Antonio Brown wears an anti-suicide vest as he’s granted bail

Antonio Brown wore an anti-suicide vest to his first hearing on battery and burglary charges Friday morning as a Florida judge granted him bail on a $110,000 bond while ordering him to wear a GPS monitor, surrender his passport, and undergo a mental health evaluation.

Broward County Judge Corey Amanda Cawthon also ordered Brown to undergo random drug testing.

The exact timing of his release from jail was unclear.

Brown’s charges include burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief. Officials responded Tuesday afternoon to a disturbance call where the alleged victim – a moving company truck driver – said Brown and his trainer, Glenn Holt, hit him outside Brown’s Hollywood home.

Prosecutors had sought no bail, pointing out that the wide receiver is a wealthy sports figure who is a risk of flight if released. They noted that police had been called to his Florida home 18 times since December, for various reasons.

But one of Brown’s lawyers, Eric Schwartzreich, said Brown deserved credit for surrendering voluntarily and had no incentive to flee.

Brown’s attorney attorney Eric Schwartzreich has publicly stated his client is innocent.

“He could have clearly left. He’s not going to go anywhere,” Schwartzreich said. “He wanted to turn himself in.”

The black vest Brown was seen wearing Friday morning was described as an ‘anti-suicide smock’ by local Fox Sports Radio reporter Andy Slater. The vest is a single tear-resistant garment that is used to prevent incarcerated people from forming a noose around their necks.

Brown, 31, arrived at Broward County Jail around 10pm on Thursday night. The NFL free agent, wearing a turquoise suit buttoned over a green athletic jacket, walked out of the jail a few minutes after arriving, but then returned after conferring with his lawyer, who indicated that he would spend the night behind bars.

The Miami Herald reported, citing an officer’s arrest report, that it began as an argument over Brown’s refusal to pay $4,000 to the driver to release his household goods.

The driver called police and reported vandalism after he said Brown threw a rock as he drove away, causing a small dent and chipping the paint, an officer wrote.

The driver later returned when the manager of his company told him that Brown would now pay the $4,000, and an additional $860 for the damage and the driver’s time. Brown then paid the $4,000, but refused to pay the rest, so the driver returned to the van to call his company, and that’s when Brown ‘started another verbal argument,’ police said.

‘Brown stepped up into the cabin of the vehicle and started to physically grab and pull (the driver),’ while Holt ‘entered the vehicle and grabbed the keys from the ignition,’ police said. The driver tried to get the keys back and cut his hand in the process, according to the report.

Police say the driver suffered injuries including scratches on his neck, shoulder and arm, a cut on his finger and a scrape on his stomach.

Holt then used the keys to open the truck, while Brown ‘and other unidentified friends’ began removing boxes. The boxes, however, belonged to another client, police said. When the driver told them so, Brown and the others ‘started tossing the items back into the truck causing damage to some of the property,’ an officer wrote.

Hollywood police were called again, and when officers arrived, Brown ‘retreated inside of his residence and shut the door.’

Brown, who is a free agent, played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders last year but released before ever playing a regular season game following several off-the-field incidents. He was then signed by the New England Patriots, who released Brown in September after a second woman in 10 days accused him of sexual misconduct.

The mother of Brown’s children, Chelsie Kyriss, said she felt that the latest incident was a sign of his ‘desperate’ need of ‘mental health treatment’.

‘Over the last few years I have stood at the side of my children’s father Antonio Brown and watched the rise and fall of an incredible man and athlete,’ Kyriss shared in an Instagram post.

‘Our children and I have distanced ourselves from him and our former home. Although we have parted ways I wish nothing but the best for him.

‘Unfortunately, it seems Antonio has made questionable choices and continues to ignore the advice of those who love and support him. At this point the boys and I are working on building a new life free from any impulsive, reckless and unhealthy behaviors.

‘My hope is that Antonio will get help and seek the mental health treatment that he so desperately needs so that he can be the father all of his children need and deserve.’

Brown has been involved in several publicized incidents at his Florida home. Most recently police were called to handle a dispute between himself and Kyriss which resulted in Brown recording himself throwing penis-shaped candy at his children’s mother and the reporting officers. He then posted the video on social media.

The local police athletic league responded by returning a donation from the decorated NFL receiver.

Since then, Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus has severed ties with him, reportedly telling the NFL Players Association that he will not work with Brown until he gets professional help.

Furthermore, the attorney Darren Heitner confirmed to the Daily Mail that he removed himself as counsel for Brown in the lawsuit alleging that the former Steelers star caused damages to a condominium he was renting in Florida.

has maintained his innocence against all sexual misconduct chargers.

Since then, Brown has alternately declared he was done with football before expressing his desire to return to the NFL.

Rosenhaus previously stated that teams have expressed interest in Brown, pending the findings of the NFL’s investigation into Taylor’s claims.

He even had a reported workout for the New Orleans Saints, which he later called a ‘publicity stunt.’

Brown’s situation is complicated by the NFL’s ongoing investigation because he could be subject to a lengthy suspension if and when he does get signed.