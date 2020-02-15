AOC mixes up two different economists in Instagram post while talking about a four-day work week

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made an awkward blunder when she mixed-up two economists while addressing the benefits of a four-day work week in a video shared on Instagram.

The 30-year-old was asked by one of her followers to discuss the benefits of a shorter work week when she misspoke and referred to ‘Milton Keynes’.

Ocasio-Cortez later said she had confused a British economist, John Maynard Keynes, with Milton Friedman, who won the 1976 Nobel Prize.

John Maynard Keynes – who she intended to refer to – theorized that government spending was linked to economic growth.

He was an advocate for increased government expenditures and lower taxes in order to pull the global economy out of the depression.

Milton Friedman was an American economist who believed in free-market capitalism, and opposed the views of traditional economists like Keynes.

Milton Keynes, which AOC actually used, is the name of a large town in the south of England.

[email protected], who routinely boasts about her economics degree, confused John Maynard Keynes with Milton Friedman.

‘It’s funny that you ask this because I was just reading today about how Milton Keynes, a famous economist back in the day, predicted that by 2030 US GDP would grow six to eight times what it is which would allow for everyday people to work 15 hours a week,’ Ocasio-Cortez begins.

The congresswoman referred to Milton Keynes, an accidental combination of the names of both economists.

‘Keynes’ predictions weren’t completely wrong. US GDP and technological advancement have grown so much to the end point of productivity per person skyrocketing as well,’ she continued.

‘The problem is that those advancements have not been enjoyed by the very people who are actually producing the goods in our society. So the issue right now and it raises the question of is national economic growth actually tied to improvement in people’s lives.

‘In fact, the 2019 Nobel Prize in economics or the equivalent of it went to an economists that concluded that for certain advanced economies growth in GDP doesn’t necessarily correlate in growth of living.

‘We really need to focus on whose actually enjoying the fruits of that productivity. So it’s not about making more money, but it’s about how that money is actually being distributed and whether people are earning what they actually produce.’

Shortly after the mistake, Ocasio-Cortez shared a clarification in her Instagram story.

‘UGGGH TYPO. It’s John Maynard Keynes. Mixed his name with Milton Friedman – a (very) different economist,’ she wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez, who drew national recognition when she beat incumbent Joe Crowley for New York’s 14th congressional district in 2018, holds a bachelor’s degree from Boston University in economics.

Her video was first shared by John Gage, of The Washington Examiner.

Gage tweeted: ‘@AOC, who routinely boasts about her economics degree, confused John Maynard Keynes with Milton Friedman.’

And it didn’t take long for others to pick up on the mistake. Several took to Twitter to share their thoughts, with many referring to the town of Milton Keynes in England.

‘This is a double whammy, b/c not only is Ms. “I HAVE A DEGREE IN ECONOMICS PEOPLE” getting the name of the second most famous economist in the world wrong (Milton Keynes is actually a place, btw, a town in England), she’s pronouncing his name wrong too. It’s “KAYNES” not “KEENS.”‘ another tweeted.

Carol Roth wrote: ‘I, too, spend my days reading the works of noted economists like “Milton Keynes” and his good friends, philosophers Milton Berle and Milton Bradley.’

‘@RepAOC “Milton Keynes” really? And you then claim that’s a typo? I am wondering which mistake is more moronic? It must be Republicans who donate all that money to you so you will keep talking. Every dollar they give to you seems to go back to @realDonaldTrump 10X,’ one person tweeted.

‘I’m not entirely sure how an Economics graduate of #BostonCollege could make the mistake #MiltonKeynes,’ another said.

Some found it funny and others jumped to defend Ocasio-Cortez.

‘Someone needs to make a Milton Keynes Twitter account that just tweets mashups of Keynes and Friedman quotes,’ one user joked.

Another voiced their frustration with the negative comments about Ocasio-Cortez’s mistake.

‘disappointed to see people dunking on AOC for misplacing keynes’ first name. i’ve actually done that exact slip before because there’s a place called milton keynes and economists called milton friedman and john maynard keynes,’ one person tweeted.

Another wrote: ‘AOC invented a new economist named Milton Keynes. Eh…I can let it slide. Yes Minister made the same joke 40 years ago. (Milton Keynes is a town north of London.)’

The town of Milton Keynes – which is about 50 miles north-west of London – has a population of more than 200,000.

A hotel complex in the town is currently being used as a coronavirus quarantine facility for British people who have been evacuated from Wuhan in China.