Apex Legends Update: Event Patch Notes and PS4, Xbox and PC Old Ways FAQ

Apex Legends Old Ways Event has been announced, introducing new lord for Bloodhound alongside new challenges, items and much more.

Apex Legends has today announced a brand new in-game event coming on April 7 for all players on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Respawn will invite Apex Legends players to follow Bloodhound’s trail in the upcoming “The Old Ways” Lore Event.

“One of the greatest game hunters the Frontier has ever seen, Bloodhound, will receive their own Town Takeover on World’s Edge, where players will need to battle ferocious Prowlers for their chance at high-tier loot.” an EA Spokesperson explained.

“Exclusive cosmetics will be available to players that complete the Old Ways Event’s daily challenges with even more The Old Ways-themed items available through the Direct Purchase Shop.”

Apex Legends Old Ways event is set to runs for two weeks. As mentioned it starts April 7 and ends April 21.

No official start time has been listed for the event, however, these things in-game events usually require an update being pushed at around 6pm BST in the evening before going live.

We should learn more about the game’s next update and set of patch notes in the coming days.

For now, you can learn more about Bloodhound’s path from a small village to the Apex Arena in the latest installment of the Stories from the Outlands, “The Old Ways” trailer, which you can watch just below.

But keep reading, as there’s also a recap of everything Respawn has in store for the games next big event.

Below is a quick recap of all the activities players can look forward to: