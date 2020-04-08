Apex Legends Update Patch Notes Today: PS4 and Xbox latest news for new event

Apex Legends patch notes should be dropping in the next hour detailing all changes with the games new Bloodhound event, but already we have a solid idea of some of the key changes coming to the game in the new update

New event: Old Ways Lore

Permanent Duos playlist added

Permanent map rotation

Duos and Map Rotation Developer Comments

Since the launch of Apex Legends, we’ve introduced Duos a few times as a limited-time mode, and overall it’s had a positive effect on the game’s health in regards to queue times and gameplay systems in addition to reinforcing teamplay (something that is paramount to every design decision we make for Apex Legends). So with the 4.2 update we are excited to be adding it as a permanent mode alongside Trios (Duos will not be available in Ranked).

Now, what about Solos? When we introduced Solos as a limited-time mode last year we saw it actually negatively impacted the game, especially when it came to new player retention. We’ve also purposely designed Legends and their abilities to compliment teamplay and squad composition, but when played Solo some Legend abilities become useless. These are just some of the reasons we decided not to include Solos in today’s update. We’re still exploring ways to allow a Solo experience, but for now grab a friend (or two) and jump into the arena.

We know players want to experience map variety when playing Apex Legends, so the 4.2 update will introduce map rotation that will include the current version of World’s Edge, Kings Canyon Season 2, and Kings Canyon After Dark. Ranked play will remain on the map dedicated to where we are in the current Series, which is currently Kings Canyon.

We want to keep queue times as short as possible, which is why we decided to go with rotation vs. selection as we believe selection could have a very negative impact on queue times across the world. We’ll be keeping the maps on a fairly quick rotation and tweaking it as we study the data and listen to your feedback. We’ll also be introducing other versions of previously released Kings Canyon and World’s Edge maps into the rotation from time to time to keep it fresh.

G7 Scout

● Reduced headshot scale from 2.0 -> 1.75.

● Reduced leg shot scale from 0.9 -> 0.75.

● Slightly reduced projectile speed.

L-STAR

● LSTAR will reset its viewkick pattern much more quickly to avoid horizontal recoil feeling like it goes in an unpredictable direction while feathering the trigger.

● Reduced time before overheat 2.4 -> 2.2 (25 shots -> 23 shots)

Kraber

● Increased headshot damage multiplier from 2.05 -> 3.0. Now it should always down a target with a headshot, even if they are a fortified character with a level 3 helmet and a full evo shield.

Sniper Ammo

● Reduced ammo per pickup from 10 -> 8

● Reduced inventory stack size from 20 -> 16

Low Profile

● Limb shots on Low-Profile Legends now deal as much damage as body shots.

Revenant –Player feedback that Revenant wasn’t feeling viable enough has been loud and clear and game data showed the same. Our goal is to bring his effectiveness up to parity with other Legends.

● Silence

● Death Totem

● Removed Low Profile

Lifeline

● New secondary passive: Lifeline can access secret compartments with more loot on Blue Bins.

Wraith

● Portals will now disappear after four seconds if both ends are outside the Circle. This change was made to combat players exploiting the Portal to avoid taking damage outside the Ring.

Evo Armor

● Reduced the amount of damage required to evolve.

Kings Canyon and Kings Canyon After Dark

● Increase to the total amount of loot items that spawn in the map.

BUG FIXES / QUALITY OF LIFE

● Fixed bug for cases where matches results would not process correctly after players were disconnected.

● Fixes for some script errors.

● Fixed bug for cases where taller Legends could get stuck in geometry after using Wraith’s portal.

● Fixed bug for cases where players that were under Revenant’s Death Protection could still be healed by Lifeline’s D.O.C. drone and Wattson’s Interceptor Pylon.

● Fixed a bug where mantling with Wraith would cause the camera to clip through the character.

● [PS4]Fixed lighting in some interior areas on World’s Edge that were appearing too dark.

● Fixed bug where sometimes players would lose aim assist after being hit by Revenant’s Silence ability.

● Fix for cases where players would not receive assist credit when using Crypto’s Drone to scan enemies.

● Fixed issue where sometimes players could hear and in rare cases, be hit by Revenant’s abilities while in the Firing Range when he’s not there.

● Fix for some cases where the Circle would end in a bad or invalid location.

● Fix to help reduce cases of invisible doors.

● Fixed issue with Bangalore’s Viceroy skin where the legs were showing the wrong skin while mantling.

● Fixed bug for cases when Revenant places his ULT Death Totem on the train, a player is respawned to it while on the train, and the train is moving, the player could be respawned somewhere else on the map or even off the map.

● Energize charge for the Sentinel Sniper rifle can now be cancelled with Y or Triangle button.

● Fixed bug for cases where Dive Trails were visible before exiting the Drop Ship.

● Fixes for map bug related to exploitable hiding spots and bad geo.

Starting on April 7, Duos will be added to the game alongside Trios, as well a permanent map rotation that gives players the ability to play Duos or Trios on Kings Canyon and Worlds Edge.

In addition to Duos and Kings Canyon coming on April 7, we also have a brand-new limited-time event – The Old Ways Lore Event, which features:

When the Apex Games came to World’s Edge, large predators vacated the area, leading to an explosion in the prowler population. Most were traced to a nest in the northwest portion of the arena, and here, Bloodhound saw an opportunity: maintain the ecosystem by pitting humans against beasts.

Dive into Bloodhound’s Trials, where you and your squad battle against a hoard of prowlers and claim high-tier loot as your reward. But beware the most dangerous game: fellow Legends who want to scavenge those goods for themselves. In moments of quiet, don’t forget to explore the enclosure, especially with a certain hunter at your side.

As part of the Old Ways Event, you’ll have the chance to complete daily challenges and earn exclusive cosmetics inspired by the latest Stories from the Outlands: The Old Ways digital short. We’ve been seeing a lot of positive feedback from players in regards to the prize track we introduced with Grand Soiree and continued with System Override, and with The Old Ways event we’re delivering an all-new prize track with the following rewards:

As with the System Override Event, you’ll be able to earn up to 1000 points per challenge set and the challenge set will refresh at a daily rate. Plus, you’ll still be able to complete your battle pass challenges at the same time too.

We’re adding new, exclusive skins that tie-in to The Old Ways digital short, similar to the Wraith skin from last September’s Voidwalker event. There’s also a mix of legendary and rare skins inspired by the aesthetics and themes of the short. The full schedule for these items is below:

Finally, The Old Ways Event marks the return of the Legendary Hunt Skins. All 8 of the original Legendary Hunt Skins will be on offer for direct purchase in addition to 2 recolored variants of the Wraith and R-301 skins that were exclusive to battle pass owners. As with before, these are still event exclusive so they won’t be available outside special occasions.