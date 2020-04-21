Apple iPhone SE is back with more power, extra features and a very low price

APPLE’S hugely-popular iPhone SE has just rebooted with a new version of its entry-level iPhone now arriving with more power, an improved camera and a slightly bigger screen than its predecessor.

It’s been rumoured for months but Apple fans are finally being treated to an all-new iPhone SE. Almost four years to the day since the first iPhone SE was announced, Apple has just revealed its all-new entry-level phone which is certain to be a popular choice for anyone who doesn’t want to cough-up the £999 starting price for the iPhone 11 Pro range.

Prices for the new iPhone SE start from £419 which is exactly what made the original SE such a runaway success. And similar to the price, Apple has kept the same winning formula for the entire handset as last time around. So, don’t think that budget price means budget features as the iPhone SE will still pack quite a punch. Apple is using its latest and greatest A13 Bionic processor to power the iPhone SE – that’s the same brains found in the flagship iPhone 11 Pro. This chip brings some very impressive performance gains and means the iPhone SE should handle the toughest of tasks without ever breaking a sweat. Under the glass and aluminium body, you’ll find a fast-charging battery that can be refilled wirelessly. iPhone SE is also fully IP67 water resistant. So that’s what is going on inside the phone, but what about the design?

From the front, the SE looks identical to the older iPhone 8. In fact, it’s so similar your old cases will slip effortlessly onto this latest device. That means you get a phone with 4.7-inch Retina HD display and physical Touch ID scanner rather than the bezel-free screen and Face ID sensor found on Apple’s more expensive phones. Spin the device around, there’s a single camera on the rear case which may leave some photography fans feeling a little disappointed. However, despite featuring just one lens, Apple has managed to pack some pretty impressive camera upgrades into the SE. In fact, the US firm is boasting that iPhone SE features the best single-camera system in an iPhone.

Using that powerful A13 Bionic chip, the camera can take portrait-style shots of human faces and there’s even depth control which allows users to change the background blur once the image is taken. Apple’s clever Portrait Lighting and Portrait Mode will add some nice effects to your selfies and Smart HDR is also included so your photos should look impressive no matter who difficult the conditions. Videos can be shot in 4K and image stabilisation will help to reduce any irritating wobbles – this silky smooth feature is also available when shooting video on the front-facing camera. If this sounds like the phone for you it will be available from this Friday, April 17, with three storage options available at launch – these include 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. There’s also a choice of three colours with Black, White and (PRODUCT)RED all going on sale. Those who pre-order should receive the device by April 24 and will enjoy get to enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free.