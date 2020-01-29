Apple’s rumoured iPhone SE 2 could be delayed due to the impact of coronavirus

Apple’s rumoured iPhone SE 2 could be delayed and production on the iPhone 11 scaled back due to the impact of the deadly coronavirus on supply lines in China.

The epidemic has so far claimed the lives of more than 80 people and infected nearly 3,000 in a month – but experts predict that number to be closer to 100,000.

With cases being reported in Henan, where the Zhengzhou Foxconn factory is based, the government may close factories to prevent contamination, Bloomberg reports.

Even if they don’t close the factories, disruption to the wider supply chain is expected due to closed transport links and cities on lockdown.

The outbreak of the virus in China’s Hubei Province that led to the lock down of Wuhan could impact production schedules, according to a report by Asian business website Nikkei.

‘I can’t imagine a scenario where the supply chain isn’t disrupted,’ industry analyst Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights and Strategy told Bloomberg.

‘If there’s one major hiccup in the raw materials, fabrication, assembly, test, and shipping, it will be a disruption.’

Someone who is infected with the Wuhan coronavirus can spread it with just a simple cough or a sneeze, scientists say.

It is similar to SARS, which infected 8,000 people and killed nearly 800 in an outbreak in Asia in 2003, in that it is a type of virus that infects humans’ lungs.

Apple has been rumoured to be working on a new version of its popular iPhone SE, a smaller cut price device aimed primarily at the developing market.

Reports from last year suggested it could be released in the first quarter of 2020 but analysts warn the virus could disrupt those plans.

Any supply chain delay would be a double blow to Apple, which had hoped to ramp up production of the popular iPhone 11 and AirPods.

Nikkei reports that Apple had ordered up to 80 million iPhones in the first half of this year, up 10 per cent on the previous year.

It’s not clear whether the disruption will hit the planned increase, or whether it will be across the whole production.

Chinese officials have already taken the unprecedented step of locking down Hubei – the province at the heart of the outbreak – effectively trapping millions of residents until the virus dies down.

‘Supply chain disruption is a worry if employees across Foxconn and other component manufacturing hubs in China are restricted,’ analyst Dan Ives told Bloomberg.

Foxconn says it is monitoring the outbreak and is following all health practices recommended by the authorities.

‘We can confirm that we have measures in place to ensure that we can continue to meet all global manufacturing obligations,’ a spokesperson told Bloomberg.

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced plans to donate to people on the ground in China tackling the outbreak.

‘As people in China and around the world celebrate the Lunar New Year, we send our love and support to the many impacted by the Coronavirus.

‘Apple will be donating to groups on the ground helping support all of those affected,’ he said on Twitter.

Apple and Foxconn have been contacted for comment.