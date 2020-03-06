Are elderly people at greater risk from coronavirus?

Yes. The mortality rate for the general population is thought to be between 1 and 2 per cent. But this rises to 8 per cent to those in their 70s, and to 15 per cent for over-80s. People with underlying conditions are at even greater risk.

Make sure they do not come into contact with the virus. That means anyone visiting them should be very careful about hygiene – by washing their hands and perhaps staying away if they have a cold. But don’t avoid all contact – experts believe this will do more harm than good. It could mean they become isolated, exacerbating loneliness.

The World Health Organisation said anyone over the age of 60 – or those with existing health conditions – should ‘try to avoid crowded areas’. Public Health England, however, says this advice is overly cautious until there is ‘evidence of sustained and widespread transmission within the community’, and the Government is keen for everyone to carry on their normal day-to-day routine.

No – unless anyone has been specifically told to self-isolate. But parents should be especially careful about the hygiene of young children, who should wash their hands at least four times a day.

Age UK advises that people stay in touch over the phone, by post or online – for example, by using video chat services. See if people need any shopping or help by running errands. It is important to encourage people to stay active around the house.

Call NHS 111. They should not go to their GP without phoning first. If a GP believes they may have coronavirus they will be tested – either at hospital or at the GPs surgery. The results take 24 to 48 hours to arrive.

Most patients are taken to hospital and treated in isolation until the virus has passed. In some cases this can be very quick – only 5 per cent of patients are sick enough to require intensive care. In more severe cases treatment includes life support and can take some days.

No. Hospitals are safe because infection control has been so thorough since the beginning of the outbreak.

During an epidemic, the elderly could be told to have minimal contact with the outside world because they are at such high risk – but only during the peak of the disease, which may last for three weeks.