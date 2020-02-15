Arkansas police officer caught on video placing student in a CHOKEHOLD

An Arkansas police officer has been placed on leave after he was caught on video putting a student in a chokehold during an altercation at a high school.

On Monday February 10 video started to circulate on Facebook showing school resource officer Jake Perry placing a male student at Camden Fairview High School in a chokehold.

The incident took place in a cafeteria and some students can be heard screaming in shock and a few laughing in the background.

As a result of the video, Officer Perry has been relieved of his duties pending an investigation.

In the harrowing cop Perry is seeing standing behind a male student and wraps both of his arms around the boy’s neck and lifts him in the air multiple times.

At the end of the clip Perry walks out of the cafeteria keeping on arm around the boy’s neck.

It’s not clear why the officer was trying to restrain the boy. The details of the altercation are not known at this time.

‘As the Police Chief, I will not tolerate misconduct from my officers and this matter will be dealt with accordingly,’ Camden Police Chief Boyd Woody said Monday, condemning Perry’s actions.

Camden Fairview Superintendent Fred Lilly said he’s aware of Monday’s altercation and that his school district will cooperate with the police department.

‘In order to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future, CFSD will work with the CPD to ensure that current policies and procedures for all SROs stationed at CFSD schools are reviewed and revised if necessary. CFSD’s first priority is, and will continue to be, to provide an excellent education to all of our students in a safe environment,’ Lilly said in a statement.

The high school announced the incident with the school resource officer on Facebook, sparking outrage among students and family.

‘I don’t care what that child did. The way the cop handled him was unacceptable. There were so many other avenues to take other than choking the boy. The officer simply restrained him?’ one outraged Facebook user said.

‘Where was the rest of the staff while this was happening? You should all be ashamed of yourselves,’ another admonished.

‘This is infuriating to say the least. To take and pick that boy up by his neck like that while choking him out. He could’ve broke his neck. This is inexcusable,’ another Facebook user said.