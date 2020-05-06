Armed vigilantes appear outside Texas businesses to ‘protect their constitutional right to open’

Two armed men appeared at a shopping center in Texas to ‘protect the constitutional rights’ of businesses wanting to open despite the coronavirus lockdown.

The men were seen standing in a parking lot of the Spring Creek Village shopping center in Dallas on Wednesday, where a hair salon owner has refused to close, carrying large rifles, wearing face masks and utility vests.

The two open carry advocates refused to use their real names and instead identified themselves as Duncan Lemp, a Maryland who was shot and killed by police in March while they were serving a warrant for gun offenses.

Lemp’s’ friends say he was a Libertarian who posted frequent references to anti-government militia on internet forums and social media. His death started a movement among so-called ‘boogaloo boys’ who have pushed back against gun control laws.

They started their patrol alongside a series of protests in the state calling for the strict stay-at-home order to be relaxed so more businesses can reopen.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this month announced a series of orders intended to restart the state economy, but salons and dine-in restaurant services are not yet allowed.

In the state, 27,839 people have been infected and 776 have died.

Demonstrators have described the virus restrictions as unconstitutional for curtailing their freedoms.

On Friday a handful of Texas businesses reopened in defiance of state guidance in the fight against the virus, which allows retailers to offer ‘to go’ service but leaves other restrictions in place.

In Dallas, hair salon owner Shelley Luther was issued a citation at midday but she refused to close her business.

She had two stylists and a nail technician on duty, a fraction of her normal staff.

The Salon A la Mode boss said at the time: ‘We’re all wearing protective gear. We’re all sanitizing. Everything is completely sanitary in there.’

Several supporters came to the salon, including a man carrying a long gun he made into a pole for a Texas flag with a coiled snake on it reading ‘Don’t Tread on Me’.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ office sent a ‘cease and desist’ letter to Luther and yesterday she was sent a second restraining order.

Police served her a $1,000 citation and temporary restraining orders on Tuesday, then again on Wednesday.

Luther said Judge Jenkins is abusing his power and she’s rallying for all businesses to be opened.

More than 1.3 million people have filed for unemployment in Texas since mid-March and joblessness has skyrocketed nationwide due to coronavirus-related business shutdowns.

In Austin last week, armed protesters also gathered outside the Texas State Capitol during a rally calling for the reopening of Austin and Texas.

Luther also spoke to a crowd of supporters at an ‘Open Texas’ rally against coronavirus restrictions outside City Hall in Frisco, Texas, on Saturday.

At the rally she ripped her cease and desist letter into pieces before a cheering crowd.

Officials for the City of Dallas said if the salon does not shut down immediately local residents ‘will suffer irreparable injury’.

Matt Brice, owner of Federal American Grill in the upscale enclave of Hedwig Village, Houston, was not accepting walk-in diners and was limiting the restaurant to 30 per cent capacity to prevent crowds inside.

But he called for businesses to be allowed to start getting up and running again, saying ‘it’s time to open’.

Brice said: ‘The small businesses of this world, not just this community but this world, are hurting. They’re hurting badly and not being able to open has been a big struggle for us.’

More than 30 million Americans have now lost their jobs in the six weeks since the outbreak began, new figures said today.

There were 3.8 million new claims for unemployment benefits filed last week, according to the latest Labor Department figures released today.

More than 26 million have applied for aid in the previous five weeks, adding up to the largest streak of US job losses on record.