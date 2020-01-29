Army veteran who was given one-day prison sentence for watching child porn will be re-sentenced 

An Iraq War veteran who received a one-day prison sentence after his defense argued his Post Traumatic Stress Disorder caused his child pornography addiction will be re-sentenced, as the Sixth Circuit found the punishment was ‘unreasonably low’.

Andrew Demma, 41, pleaded guilty in June 2017 to possessing nearly 4,000 images of child pornography depicting ‘adult men raping and otherwise sexually abusing pre-pubescent girls,’ the Department of Justice said.

Demma secured his single day sentence after three psychologists said his addiction to child pornography was a result of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder he received after two tours as a medic in Iraq.

Court documents show one psychologist said that Demma’s actions were ‘directly resultant from experiencing the ravages of war as this impacts children.’

Similarly, U.S. District Court Judge Walter Rice said Demma’s law-abiding life, military service and apparent low risk of re-offending made the veteran’s case rare.

Instead of a lengthy prison stint, Demma was ordered to pay $45,000 to nine known victims, be on supervised release for 10 years, do 100 hours of community service, submit to drug testing and counseling.

In response, the Department of Justice has said: ‘There is no evidence in the record to support the proposition that military veterans suffering from PTSD typically become addicted to child pornography.’

The Sixth Circuit based their decision on the size and content of Demma’s collection, as well as the fact he accessed the inappropriate images daily using complex software.

A new sentencing date has not been announced since the Sixth Circuit sent the case back to Dayton, Ohio.

Demma was initially arrested in August 2015 after authorities conducted a search warrant at his home and seized several electronic devices.

They found more than 3,600 images and 230 videos of child pornography, of which Demma had begun watching in 2010.

He was sentenced in October 2018 with the one-day sentence, which the judge said was satisfied the day Demma was processed by U.S. Marshals.

In a letter included the prosecutors’ sentencing memorandum, a psychologist cited Demma’s history in which he inadvertently killed children, including a nine-year-old girl and her family.

‘The truth is I don’t know the answers more than anybody else does,’ Demma said, Dayton Daily News reports.

‘I know my actions were my own choice… What part my past experiences played in my willful behavior I’m not sure… Not once have I attempted to blame my behavior on my past experiences.’

A psychologist said Demma accessed child pornography to ‘bring pain to himself, to redo within his mind the pain he experienced in Iraq.’

However, one psychologist argued that Demma was not using child pornography as a coping method, but most likely was attracted to minors and simply happened to be in Iraq when he became exposed.

U.S. attorney Laura Clemmens agreed, saying: ‘This is not someone who stumbled upon child pornography.’

Clemmens also read partial statements from four child pornography victims or their parents, including one who said children are ‘not sexual objects or toys. These children are my pride and joy. They are my world.’

‘These people are real. Their stories are heartbreaking,’ a statement said.

Demma, who admitted to once holding a job where to spoke to children who had been sexually abused, said that he never suffered from similar abuse.

He said: ‘I wasn’t abused…I can only imagine.

‘It is a great mixture of feelings — shame, cognitive dissonance — to know that I’ve contributed to the horror of those types of experiences. None of that is lost on me,’ he added.