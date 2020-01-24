Arnold Schwarzenegger and daughter Christina attend charity dinner climate auction in Austria

They met teen eco-warrior Greta Thunberg in November with the two even enjoying a bike ride with the 17-year-old in Santa Monica, California.

And Arnold Schwarzenegger, 72, and his daughter Christina, 28, led the stars at a charity dinner and climate auction held by Austrian World Summit in Reith bei Kitzbühel, Austria, on Thursday night.

The Austrian World Summit was launched by the veteran actor and Monika Langthaler in 2017, it is the ‘centrepiece’ for his Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative.

Arnold and his daughter Christina were joined at the event by the likes of former alpine ski racers Lindsey Vonn and Franz Klammer.

Austrian singer Hansi Hinterseer and his wife Romana were also in attendance at the climate auction.

Arnold looked typically dapper for the night in a dark grey suit with a crisp white shirt and black patterned tie.

While his daughter Christina opted for an all-black ensemble of trousers, a smart jacket and a faux-fur gilet.

With Lindsey, 35, looking glamorous in a grey ribbed midi dress with a black oversized tasselled waist belt.

The Austrian World Summit is the world’s biggest climate conference and in October it won the European Culture Prize for ‘environmental protection’ at the Vienna State Opera.

While the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative focuses on climate awareness every day as well as yearly during the Austrian World Summit, where it looks to connect people from around the world to work on sustainable projects.

The initiative previously held a climate auction in December at the Habibi & Hawara in Vienna, it raised €18,500 (£15,589).

In November, Arnold, his daughter Christina and director of the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative, Monika Langthaler, went for a bike ride with teen climate crusader Greta Thunberg with the veteran actor even lending the activist his electric car.

The action star and former California Governor posted pictures of their meeting to his Instagram page, showing the pair on a cycling tour around Santa Monica.

He wrote: ‘It was fantastic to see my friend and one of my heroes @gretathunberg last week and go on a bike ride around Santa Monica together and I was so pumped to introduce her to my daughter Christina. Keep inspiring, Greta!’

In May, Greta opened the 2019 Austrian World Summit of non-profit environmental organisation R20 Regions of Climate Action, set up by vegan Arnie in 2011.

Backed by the United Nations, R20 is a coalition of governments, international organisations and private companies that implement green infrastructure in cities.

The actor has also become vegan, in a clip for documentary The Game Changers, he reveals his cholesterol has dropped to 109 and he loves plant-based food.

He adds: ‘Selling the idea that real men eat meat. But you’ve got to understand: that’s marketing. That’s not based on reality.’

Arnold, who served as the Governor of California from 2003 to 2011, signed a law in 2006 to help pave the way toward a 54.5-mpg fuel economy standard by 2025.

In 2018, Arnold claimed President Donald Trump is ‘out of his mind’ for terminating Obama-era fuel emission standards while denying his home state of California the legal right to impose its own regulations.

‘For 48 years – since one of my heroes, then-governor Ronald Reagan, requested it – California has had a waiver from the federal government to clean our own air,’ the former governor tweeted.

‘If the President thinks he can win this fight, he’s out of his mind.’

Schwarzenegger wrote that he’s ‘sick and tired of these fake conservatives who believe in states’ rights to make their own policies – as long as state policy is to pollute more.

‘I’ve had it with the so-called pro-business conservatives who ignore what actual industry leaders say is best for business.’

Schwarzenegger has been a frequent critic of Trump – and vice versa.