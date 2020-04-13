Arsenal ace Emiliano Martinez considering transfer – and Sergio Aguero is to blame

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero could both return to boyhood side Independiente

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has revealed that he is “open” to a move away from the Emirates, suggesting he will return to boyhood club Independiente at the same time as Manchester City star Sergio Aguero.

Martinez began his football career at Independiente before joining the Gunners’ academy as a teenager in 2010.

Currently the main back-up option to first choice stopper Bernd Leno, Martinez has addressed suggestions he could return to his native Argentina in an interview with TNT Sports.

“Well, when Kun Agüero returns, I think about it too,” he said. “It’s the club he loves; I’ll tell you that… The truth is that you can never rule that out.

“I’m open to everything, especially with this British stuff. I played in Argentina until I was 17 or 18. I’m never going to say no to the chance of coming back, maybe in two or three years I’ll be looking forward to it.”

Speaking earlier this year, current Independiente boss Lucas Pusineri revealed he had spoken to Aguero about a return to the club.

“When I arrived at Independiente as coach, I told him: ‘I want you here tomorrow’,” he told Radio La Red, relayed by RPP.

“He told me: ‘Well, tomorrow I can’t go, but in the future, God will say’. We have the illusion that Sergio can be there when I am the Independiente coach.”

Aguero has been open about his desire to finish his career at his boyhood club, telling radio station Independiente en la Uno: “It is all set. I am going to retire at Independiente.

“My family knows, I will return as soon as I finish out my contract with Manchester City. Here they are already aware. They know that I want to return to Argentina.

“I am giving my word, from England, that I shall return to Avellaneda. I dream of playing with my brothers. Here at the club they are great with me, they always told me that they were open if the chance of a transfer arises.

“But where am I going to go in Europe? No, when I go, when my contract ends, I’m going to Argentina to play for El Rojo. From Manchester, straight to Avellaneda.”