Arsenal and England legend David ­Seaman ruptured scrotum in early 1990s

EXCLUSIVE: The retired England goalie – nicknamed Spunky – said he was left sprawled on the Elland Road pitch after Leeds United ­player Lee Chapman’s studs went into him in a sickening collision

Arsenal football hero David ­Seaman has revealed he suffered a ruptured scrotum in a horror challenge in the early 1990s.

The retired England goalie – nicknamed Spunky – said he was left sprawled on the Elland Road pitch after Leeds United ­player Lee Chapman’s studs went into him in a sickening collision.

And Leeds hardman Gordon Strachan mocked him while a physio tried to tape him back together, calling him a “southern softie” as he writhed in agony.

Talking to the Athletic’s Hand Brake Off podcast, David, 56, said: “I was in a ­crumple like that and I’ve got Gordon Strachan getting right in my face as I’m laid on the ground, like right in my face, ‘Get up, you southern softie’.

“First of all, I was more offended about being called southern.

“And then as I moved my shorts there was a lot of blood on my underslip, around my you-know-what area. Gordon was like ‘Oh, sorry, big man’.

“Then the physio came on, he looked and what had actually happened was Chapman’s studs had gone into my scrotum.”

Ex-teammate Lee Dixon, 56, also speaking on the podcast, added: “Let me say it calmly, punctured his scrotum.”

Despite the pain, David revealed he was stitched up at halftime and went back out to complete the match.

He added: “Gary had come on to clean it up and everything and stuck a load of Vaseline and padding on it.

“At half-time I had it stitched back up and went out for the second half.”