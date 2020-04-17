Arsenal and Man Utd target Dayot Upamecano given transfer advice by Lothar Matthaus

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzig sensation Dayot Upamecano, but Lothar Matthaus has urged the defender not to leave without guarantees over playing time

Upamecano, 21, has attracted plenty of attention in European football after becoming a key member of the Leipzig defence.

As well as Premier League duo Arsenal and United, the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have also been linked with a move for the youngster.

If he wants to leave Leipzig in the next transfer window, though, Matthaus has urged Upamecano to first ensure he will be playing regular football at his next destination.

“I see him at every big club when he gets the game practice,” he said on Sky Sports’ Heart of the Team podcast.

“If he changes, he should also be convinced that the coach or club gives him the confidence that he plays regularly – as is now the case in Leipzig.”

The World Cup winner added: “He is a young player, he is highly talented, he has good conditions, is fast, has a good positional game and he uses his body well for his 21 years.

“He is very far for his age. Even a year or two in Leipzig would not hurt him, because Leipzig is now a top team. They’re in the top eight in the Champions League.

“I can still see one or two percent where he can learn: from the position game, from the opening of the game. But as I said, he’s a huge player and that’s why I’m not surprised that the top clubs in Europe are after him.”

Upamecano reportedly has a €60m [£52m] release clause in his current Leipzig contract.

Yet last month Spanish outlet Sport claimed the German outfit could be prepared to sell him for less as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The economic impacts of the virus, which has brought the global sporting schedule to a standstill, may tempt them into cashing in on their young defender for a lower price.