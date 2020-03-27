Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta eyes £45m Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey after Liverpool win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen on £45million-rated Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey and could make a move in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen on Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, who was outstanding in his team’s Champions League defeat of Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Atletico won 3-2 at Anfield, giving them a 4-2 aggregate win, despite having been 2-0 down after 94 minutes as the tie went into extra time. Substitute Marcos Llorente scored twice before Alvaro Morata, another introduction from the bench, netted in the 121st minute to seal an historic triumph for the Spanish club. While Llorente took plenty of plaudits for his two-goal display, Partey was another of the La Liga outfit’s stand-out performers, particularly with his calmness in possession as he evaded Liverpool’s pressing on multiple occasions. Only two outfield players to complete more than 10 passes across the 120 minutes made more pass attempts or had a better pass accuracy percentage while only Saul and Renan Lodi had more than his 70 touches.

Defensively, he won four tackles, made four interceptions and blocked two shots, also clearing the ball four times. And the Daily Telegraph claim Atletico are braced for approaches for the 26-year-old, whom has been placed high up the list of summer transfer targets by Arteta. The Spaniard is thought to be keen to bolster his side by signing a defensive midfielder, which he has made one of his priority additions. And Partey, who has a release clause of around £45million at the Wanda Metropolitano, is one of his primary targets.

The Ghana international has made 174 appearances in his five seasons under Diego Simeone, scoring 15 goals and laying on 12 assists. Partey has also previously played as a more advanced midfielder and has filled in at right-back or as a right-sided midfield on occasion for Los Colchoneros. Arteta has Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka as options in defensive midfield but the future of the former, currently out with a fractured ankle, has long been subject to speculation. The Arsenal manager is looking to make his first permanent signing since taking over in December having recruited defensive duo Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari on loan from Southampton and Flamengo respectively. He could opt to sign both permanently, with Cedric out of contract this summer and an £8m permanent option having been inserted into the deal for centre-back Mari. But Arteta also wants to rebuild his midfield, with Partey one of his preferred options to do so.

However, the 37-year-old will face a fight to convince him to leave Atletico, who sit sixth in La Liga but are just two points off of third. Arsenal are unlikely to have Champions League to lure the player to England, with the north London outfit currently eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea. They boast a game in hand on the Blues but also have a number of tricky fixtures to come before the end of the season against Manchester City, Wolves, Leicester, Tottenham and Liverpool. They also face several relegation-threatened sides. Partey, meanwhile, is currently in contract negotiations with Atleti with his existing deal running until 2023 and insists he wants to remain in the Spanish capital. “My agent is talking to [Atletico Madrid],” he told Onda Madrid last month, per Marca.