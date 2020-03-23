Arsenal confirm when players will return from self-isolation after coronavirus fears

Arsenal have multiple players in self-isolation due to Covid-19 fears.

Arsenal have confirmed that an unspecified number of players and club officials have entered into self-isolation as a result of the coronavirus. Tonight’s game with Manchester City was postponed as a result.

Arsenal expect Saturday’s Premier League match against Brighton to go ahead as normal. The Gunners saw Wednesday’s game with Manchester City postponed due to the coronavirus just 24 hours before kick-off. The decision came after Olympiakos and Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis announced he has coronavirus. The Greek businessman was at last month’s Europa League clash between the two sides, and met multiple players and officials afterwards. JUST IN: Man City vs Arsenal POSTPONED: Coronavirus contact forces players into self-isolation

As a result, those players and officials were forced enter into a period of self-isolation. The period of quarantine will last for 14 days, but Thursday will be the last day of the isolation. That is because the original meeting between Marinakis and the Arsenal officials took place 13 days ago, so the two-week period will end despite there not being any quarantine in effect. Players will return to training on Friday, meaning they should be able to compete in Saturday’s match against Brighton.

In a statement, Arsenal confirmed that they believed the risk of any players developing Covid-19 was low, but they still followed the Government guidelines of having a 14-day isolation period. “We identified that a number of players met the Olympiacos owner immediately following the game,” the statement read. “The medical advice we have received puts the risk of them developing Covid-19 at extremely low. “However, we are strictly following the Government guidelines which recommend that anyone coming into close contact with someone with the virus should self-isolate at home for 14 days from the last time they had contact.