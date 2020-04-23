Arsenal face missing out on Thomas Partey as Atletico double star’s wages

Mikel Arteta has big plans at Arsenal to overhaul the squad in the transfer market with several departures while Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey is hugely admired at the Emirates

Arsenal are facing the prospect of missing out on top target Thomas Partey after Atletico Madrid’s latest contract offer.

Mikel Arteta wants to revamp the midfield at the Gunners in the transfer market.

And first on the shopping list is a top-class defensive midfielder and there are not many who have had a better season than Partey.

The current options at the Emirates have failed to convince Arteta and the likes of Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka have been linked with moves away.

Partey, on the other hand, has been a huge success under Diego Simeone this season.

Though Atletico have struggled in La Liga, the Ghana international has been a shining light.

So much so, that Arsenal were prepared to make him their top target this summer.

However, the Wanda Metropolitano outfit have moved to fend off the Gunners by offering a new contract.

According to the Guardian, the Madrid side will double Partey’s wages in a five-year deal.

The 26-year-old currently earns £65,000-a-week but, perhaps more importantly, has a release clause of just £43.6m.

The new contract, the Guardian report, will see that boosted to £87.2m.

Arteta has already spoken out on the need to bring in new faces at the Emirates in a summer that promises to be unlike many others.

“I’m planning two or three different scenarios that we can face,” he told Sky this month.

“Depending on one of those three, we will be able to do more, less or nothing. We have to react daily.

“We don’t know what the financial situation is going to be, we don’t know the rules, the timing, the window.

“There are so many things we cannot control at the moment.”

The Premier League is currently on hold as the country gets to grip with the coronavirus crisis.

It has been over a month since any football was played in the United Kingdom but top-tier clubs are keen to finish the season by June 30.