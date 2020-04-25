Arsenal hero Tony Adams and darts players’ union team up to tackle mental health issues

The darts players’ union have called upon Tony Adams to help with their mental health issues and anxiety campaigns which will see him host three seminars for PDPA members

Tony Adams has hooked up with the darts players’ union to help them avoid oche horror shows with mental health issues and anxiety.

The Arsenal legend and former England captain has already been invited to host three seminars for PDPA members on their emotional well-being and the dangers of addiction.

Inspired by his own recovery from alcoholism, Adams founded the Sporting Chance clinic which provides specialist therapy for athletes.

He has made the charity’s 24-hour helplines and online therapists available to darts professionals if they struggle with the pressures of lockdown.

Adams spoke with a group of PDC Tour card holders after a Players Championship event in Barnsley last year, the third time Sporting Chance was invited by Peter Manley and Alan Warriner-Little of the PDPA to address members.

He said: “Part of my drinking story is darts for my local pub team – but it was more to do with the booze than the darts.

“I justified it – and we are great at that in addiction – by saying I am playing darts. Not drinking eight pints of lager.

“I do like a game of darts. My uncle was a very good player at county level and I can throw an arrow. I have an Arsenal dartboard at home.

“I came to Barnsley a few months ago and met a few of the players. They have access to Sporting Chance services, the 24/7 helpline, the one-to-one therapists.

“We have got a lot of therapists online. It’s fantastic they have access to that as well as a multi-million pound footballers. It doesn’t matter about the money or lifestyle.”

Speaking with Chris Murphy from the PDPA via video call, Adams revealed he is doing yoga and meditation to help beat the lockdown blues.

He said: “Darts players are fortunate to still be able to practice, and the home darts initiative from the PDC is great, but I’m sure all sports people are missing regular competition.

“For a sports person, if you’re not getting that buzz from competing you need something else in your life to replace it for this short period.

“Get some sunlight. Go for a walk. Yoga. There are online yoga and workout classes. My family are with me and we have been doing workout every morning.

“A bit of sun. Eat well. Be careful what you put in your mouth. Be good to yourself. I eat clean. I exercise, get sun on my face and get plugged into therapy.

“I go to three AA meetings a week. The opposite for me to addiction is connection. I need to connect. I believe this illness wants us on our own. Learn something new. I am reading lots of books.

“I meditate as well. Meditation gives me time to reflect and hopefully let’s me choose better decisions in my life.

“It’s crucial to have that kind of pause and reflect. If I was still abusing my drug of choice, alcohol, how would I be now? I would be shut down in prison. It’s great I am still here to share my story.”