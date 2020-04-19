Arsenal identify Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replacement as £50million Rodrigo Moreno

Arsenal look set to lose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the next transfer window, meaning they have identified Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno as a potential replacement

Arsenal have set their sights on a move for Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno amid doubts over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future at the Emirates.

Aubameyang is set become a free agent next year, meaning the Gunners have until January to cash in on the Gabon international if he chooses not to sign an extension.

And with little progress being made over a new deal, reports suggest Mikel Arteta and co are ready to concede defeat and sell their star forward – with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United circling.

According to the Mirror, Rodrigo is the man they have identified as a potential replacement.

It is believed the north London club have asked Valencia about their Spanish ace, who has scored a mere five goals in 28 appearances this season.

Valencia owner Peter Lim is preparing for a summer shakeup at the Mestalla and is open to selling Rodrigo should the right offer come in.

The 29-year-old, who plied his trade on loan at Bolton back in the 2010/11 campaign, is said to have a release clause worth £110m in his current contract.

Nevertheless, Valencia are reportedly willing to let him depart for between £45m and £50m plus extras.

Rodrigo started his career at Real Madrid, before sealing a move to Benfica in 2010.

He later joined Valencia on loan in 2014 and made the switch permanent a year later, scoring 56 goals in 213 appearances for the club.

The ex-Bolton star is not the only striker on Arsenal’s radar, however, with the Express claiming they are leading the race for Celtic ace Odsonne Edouard’s signature.

Everton are also rumoured to be interested in the Frenchman, who has been valued at £25m.

Edouard is Celtic’s top scorer this season, with a solid return of 22 in the Scottish Premiership helping Neil Lennon’s side build up a 10-point lead at the top of the table.