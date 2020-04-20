Arsenal in ‘direct transfer talks’ with French defender Axel Disasi

Reims defender Axel Disasi could join William Saliba in making the move to Arsenal this summer with Mikel Arteta keen to strengthen his backline during the transfer window

Arsenal are reportedly already in contact with Axel Disasi’s representatives as they look to tie up a move for the Reims centre-back.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is believed to be keen to strengthen his backline in the summer with a William Saliba on his way to the Emirates.

Arsenal secured a deal for Saliba last summer though allowed him to return to Saint Etienne on loan, where he has consistently impressed.

But Arsenal are set to raid France again with reports suggesting they are in negotiations to sign Disasi.

L’Equipe claims Arsenal are ‘keeping in direct contact’ with Disasi’s representatives with an offer of around £18m potentially enough to tempt the Ligue 2 side into selling.

Reims have confirmed that the 22-year-old can leave if the price is right with Arteta keen to make his mark in his first summer as Arsenal boss.

The Spaniard replaced Unai Emery in December and has already outlined his plans for the window amid the Premier League’s enforced postponement due to coronavirus.

“I’m planning two or three different scenarios that we can face,” he told Sky Sports recently.

“Depending on one of those three, we will be able to do more, less or nothing. We have to react daily.

“We don’t know what the financial situation is going to be, we don’t know the rules, the timing, the window.

“There are so many things we cannot control at the moment.

“I went through a lot when I got here… I had eight or 10 players injured, and there were a lot of issues to deal with.

“The connection between fans, players and club was in a difficult state at that moment.

“We had to change that energy, the belief and the commitment from the players. I was very pleased because everyone was on board with what we were doing.

“We started to win three or four games in a row and there was a much more positive mindset around the place.”