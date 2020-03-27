Arsenal ‘launch formal transfer bid’ for Man Utd defender Chris Smalling

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is currently on loan at Serie A giants Roma but could return to the Premier League with Arsenal interested in a transfer

Arsenal have reportedly made an offer to sign Manchester United ace Chris Smalling this summer with the defender having impressed on loan at Roma.

Smalling was allowed to temporarily leave Old Trafford and has shone while at Serie A this campaign.

Roma are believed to be interested in making the deal permanently though are expected to have plenty of competition in the England centre-back.

And Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport claim United have already received an offer from Arsenal for Smalling.

It’s reported that the Gunners have asked for information over a potential deal with Smalling weighing up a choice to return home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Smalling is a long way from home and could return to the country to reduce the distance between himself and his family.

Smalling had previously said he was enjoying his time in the Italian capital: “When I first came it was exciting but also daunting because you’re not sure what to expect.

“New country, new experience. But considering the way I’ve settled in, the love that I have felt, especially from the fans but everyone in Rome, it [his future] will be an interesting decision to make.

“Some of the other players said if you really hit the ground running, the love that you can have in this city is unbelievable.

“That’s really what I’ve felt and so have my family. Long may it continue.

“I do [miss Manchester United] because I was there for so many years and I was used to be being part of the furniture there.

“But I am enjoying my new chapter, and hopefully I can keep affecting performances on the pitch and we can have a successful season. But right now I’m really enjoying being in Italy.”

Smalling was allowed to leave United last summer after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought defensive duo Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to the club.

The pair have been regulars for the Red Devils this season after costing a combined £130m.