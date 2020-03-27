Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta confesses he missed being hugged during coronavirus recovery

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was struck down with coronavirus on March 12 but has since made a full recovery

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted he missed hugging and physical contact after being struck down by coronavirus.

The Spanish boss tested positive for the virus on March 12 but has since recovered after self-isolating.

Arteta reported feeling unwell after it was confirmed Evangelos Marinakis – the owner of Greek side Olympiakos, who played Arsenal in the Europa League in February – had coronavirus a couple of days earlier.

“We are in a world here where everything is social media, everything is a WhatsApp text,” he told the Arsenal website when opening up on his recovery.

“But how important is touching each other, feeling each other and hugging each other?

“I miss that with a lot of the people I love. We have to be emotionally more open. We have to tell each other what we are feeling.

“It’s one virus that is putting the world aside and it’s transforming everything that we prioritise in life. So we have to take that lesson,” he added.

“We cannot just in two or three months’ time – if we are able to get over this quickly – forget about this, because it’s so important.”

On Thursday Arteta said he was feeling “completely recovered” and urged people to follow the government’s advice on staying at home.

“It’s one virus that is putting the world aside and it’s transforming everything that we prioritise in life. So we have to take that lesson,” he told the Arsenal website.

“We cannot just in two or three months’ time – if we are able to get over this quickly – forget about this, because it’s so important.”

Arsenal players were due to report for training earlier this week after competing a two-week isolation period, but their return has been postponed.

All fixtures remain postponed for the foreseeable future but the Premier League insist they do want to finish the season.

There were strong rumours that the current season could be made null and void sue to the pandemic.