Arsenal news LIVE: Deal agreed, Gunners set date to announce first summer transfer

Arsenal news and transfer gossip is coming in thick and fast and Express Sport is on hand to bring you all the very latest from the Emirates Stadium.

Dayot Upamecano advice

Luka Jovic blow

Gabriel Magalhaes latest

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang request

Wanted: Riqui Puig

Philippe Coutinho future

Mikel’s No.1

Carlos Soler future

Axel Disasi to Arsenal

Layvin Kurzawa to Arsenal

Roma searching

Jadon Sancho advantage

Kalidou Koulibaly to PSG

Sandro Tonali exit

Federico Chiesa blow

Arsenal news LIVE updates: All the latest news and transfer gossip from The Emirates Thursday, April 16 Arsenal have received a big blow in their pursuit of Carlos Soler The Gunners are preparing to submit a second offer for Axel Disasi Layvin Kurzawa has agreed a five-year deal to join Arsenal Mikel Arteta’s side will announce his arrival at the end of the season

Dayot Upamecano advice Dayot Upamecano should stay at RB Leipzig. That’s according to Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus, who has advised the centre-back to continue his development with the Bundesliga challengers. Upamecano, 21, is on the radar of Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. “I can see him playing for all the big club when he gets more experience,” Matthaus told Sky Sports in Germany. “If he does leave, he needs to make sure his new coach or club gives him the confidence to play regularly – as he is doing at Leipzig. “He’s a young player, highly rated, fast, has a good positional game and uses his body well for a 21-year-old. But a year or two in Leipzig would not hurt him.”

Luka Jovic blow Arsenal’s hopes of signing Luka Jovic have hit the buffers. The Real Madrid forward, who arrived at the Bernabeu Stadium for £55million, is being lined up as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabon international, 30, is out of contract in June 2021 and the Gunners are facing the prospect of offloading him rather than risk losing him on a free transfer. Reports had claimed that Jovic was manager Mikel Arteta’s No.1 choice to replace Aubameyang, but claim Real Madrid have no interest in selling.

Gabriel Magalhaes latest Everton have pulled ahead of their rivals in the battle to sign Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes. The 22-year-old centre-back is on the radar of several European heavyweights with Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain linked with his signature. But the Toffees are confident that Magalhaes will arrive to become Carlo Ancelotti’s first signing since he took the reins in December. claim Everton executives have continued to advance negotiations during the coronavirus pandemic and are expected to pay around £30million.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang request Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly made it clear to the north London club he wants out in the summer. That’s according to new reports coming out of Spain. Aubameyang is out of contract in 12 months’ time and his long-term future at the Emirates is therefore in serious doubt. While Mikel Arteta wants to sit down for talks with the Gabon international at the end of the current season, whenever that may be, it is widely expected the Gabon international will move on. Spanish outlet are reporting that Real Madrid have sounded out the possibility of signing the former Borussia Dortmund frontman, they claim Aubameyang has made it clear he wants to quit Arsenal. They suggest the striker, who has 17 Premier League goals this season, could leave for around £43.5million (€50m) and that because of his goalscoring pedigree, that fee is attractive to a number of European teams.

Wanted: Riqui Puig Premier League clubs have enquired about the availability of Barcelona talent Riqui Puig. That’s according to Spanish newspaper , who claim Ajax, Celta Vigo, Granada and Bundesliga sides are also interested in the central midfielder. Puig, 20, has made six first-team appearances for Barcelona but has struggled to get a look-in with Arthur, Frenkie de Jong and Sergio Busquets ahead of him in the pecking order. It’s thought the Catalan giants will involve Puig in their next pre-season preparations before making a firm decision.

Philippe Coutinho future Philippe Coutinho could remain a Barcelona player next season, according to manager Quique Setien. Coutinho, 27, is expected to leave the Nou Camp having failed to impress since arriving from Liverpool for £142million in January 2018. Bayern Munich have reportedly decided against signing the Brazilian on a permanent basis, leading to links with Premier League clubs including Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea. But Setien has thrown a spanner in the works after claiming that he likes Coutinho “very much.” “Coutinho? I like him very much,” the 61-year-old told . “He is still a Barcelona player. You have to pay the clause or a transfer fee to Barca. “I think he can be here at the beginning of next season. I don’t know if he wants to come back or go away again, I have to talk to him to ask him. He is a great player, no doubt.”

Mikel’s No.1 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly settled on his first-choice target to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if the Gabon international leaves this summer. Aubameyang is the Gunners’ most important player, having produced 20 goals in 32 appearances this season, but has just one year left on his contract. Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter Milan are among the clubs who are reportedly keeping tabs on Aubameyang. And Spanish newspaper say that if the 30-year-old striker does depart, Arteta will pursue Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic to lead the line for the Gunners.

Carlos Soler future Arsenal have received a blow in their pursuit of versatile Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler. Mikel Arteta had been reported to want the 23-year-old Spanish midfielder, who has a £130million release clause in his contract. But Soler’s agent has reiterated his desire to remain with Valencia for the foreseeable future. “Carlos and his family would be delighted to end his career at Valencia,” said Soler’s agent, Rodri, on . “It’s clear that we can never say that Carlos will end his career at Valencia, but right now he’s very comfortable there and his family is too.”

Axel Disasi to Arsenal Arsenal are preparing to submit a second offer for Reims defender Axel Disasi. The Gunners attempted to sign the £15million-rated centre-back in December but Reims rejected the approach and were hopeful that he would sign a contract extension beyond June 2021. That hasn’t happened and the claim the Ligue 1 side will sell Disasi in the upcoming transfer window rather than risk losing him for free next summer. Reims have the best defensive record in Europe – conceding just 21 goals in 28 matches and the France Under-20 international has played a pivotal role.

Layvin Kurzawa to Arsenal Arsenal look to set to sign PSG left-back Layvin Kurzawa. That’s according to website , who claim Kurzawa has agreed a five-year deal with Mikel Arteta’s side. Several clubs including Barcelona, Manchester United and Chelsea have shown interest in the Paris-Saint Germain defender, whose contract expires at the end of the campaign. But the Gunners appear to have won the battle and will announce the 27-year-old’s arrival at the end of the current campaign to become Arsenal’s first signing of the summer.

Roma searching Roma have identified transfer targets at Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool as Chris Smalling is set to return to Manchester United when his current loan deal finishes with the Italian club. Roma have held talks with the Red Devils about a possible deal and while negotiations had been going well, according to Italian publication , the £22million asking price is too high for the Giallorossi. Given the financial uncertainty surrounding the current coronavirus pandemic and the drawn-out possible takeover at the club, Roma appear unlikely to sanction a transfer for such a high fee. However, the report claims the club are exploring several alternative transfer targets who are coming to the end of their contracts. Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen, Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren and Arsenal’s Sokratis Papastathopoulos are all on the shortlist.

Jadon Sancho advantage Manchester United have a key advantage over their rivals in the transfer battle for Jadon Sancho. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified the Borussia Dortmund winger as his top target ahead of the summer window. A return to the Premier League appears to be on the cards for the former Manchester City winger despite interest from Real Madrid. Chelsea, the team he supported as a boy, are also in the hunt but he is likely to be tempted by the idea of playing in the same team as close pal Marcus Rashford. The key trump card in the Red Devils’ hand is their financial strength. According to the , United have the finances to blow their rivals out of the water in the chase for Sancho regardless of whether they miss out on a place in next season’s Champions League.

Kalidou Koulibaly to PSG Paris Saint-Germain is the most likely destination for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly. That’s according to French football expert Julien Laurens, who highlights the fact Koulibaly bought an expensive apartment in Paris and shares a good relationship with the club’s sporting director, Leonardo. “There’s a few factors that we need to remind everyone,” Laurens told ESPN FC. “Although he represents Senegal, he’s French, he’s from France. I think the idea of going back home appeals to him. “Let’s not forget he bought a very expensive flat in Paris very recently. The second is that his agent is very close to Leonardo, the PSG sporting director. “I think PSG is an attractive position for him, not just financially, but also because they are in the Champions League, which may not be the case for the other two [Manchester United and City].”

Sandro Tonali exit Italy international Sandro Tonali will be granted a transfer away from Brescia if he asks, according to the club’s owner Massimo Cellino. Tonali, who has been compared to the legendary Pirlo, already has three caps for the Italian national side and is widely expected to make the next step in his career this summer. Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have all previously been linked with the teenager but Cellino would rather Tonali stay in Italy. “My dream would be to keep Tonali. I would be willing to do somersaults,” the Brescia chief told . “But I have a deal with Sandro, who is a golden boy. He knows that when he asks me to leave, I will let him go. “I’d like to see him in Rome or Napoli. But that will be difficult. I would prefer him to remain in Italy anyway.”

Federico Chiesa blow Manchester United have received a blow in their pursuit of Federico Chiesa. claim Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were ‘keeping tabs’ on the Fiorentina star, who has scored seven goals and provided five assists in 26 appearances. However, Fiorentina’s owner and chairman Rocco Commisso thinks the 22-year-old could stick around. “I said that I only want players who want to remain here,” Commisso told Italian broadcaster Top Calcio 24. “I kept him this season, but he wants to stay and we will do everything necessary to make him happy.”

Dayot Upamecano advice

Luka Jovic blow

Gabriel Magalhaes latest

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang request

Wanted: Riqui Puig

Philippe Coutinho future

Mikel’s No.1

Carlos Soler future

Axel Disasi to Arsenal

Layvin Kurzawa to Arsenal

Roma searching

Jadon Sancho advantage

Kalidou Koulibaly to PSG

Sandro Tonali exit

Federico Chiesa blow