Arsenal ‘not ruled out’ taking Man Utd’s Jesse Lingard as Dani Ceballos’ replacement

Arsenal could reportedly turn to Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard to replace Dani Ceballos when the Spaniard returns to parent club Real Madrid in the summer.

Lingard has been in poor form for the Red Devils this season, having failed to contribute a Premier League goal or an assist since December 2018, and the club are expected to cut ties with him at the end of the season.

New signing Bruno Fernandes plays in a similar position to the 27-year-old and has hit the ground running since joining from Sporting Lisbon in January.

The Portuguese international has netted three goals and contributed four assists in just nine appearances so far and his excellent start to life at Old Trafford will make the decision to let Lingard go much easier.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on having a mass clearout and Lingard could join Andreas Pereira on the scrapheap.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the midfielder, with the Athletic reporting that a deal to bring Lingard to north London cannot be ruled out.

Lingard recently linked up with notorious super agent Mino Raiola, a move which did not go down well with United given Raiola’s public criticism of the way they have treated Paul Pogba.

The decision to join forces with Raiola was widely panned, with Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher slamming Lingard’s decision.

“Raiola is not likeable, but he is successful. The flip side of that is he provokes negative headlines,” Carragher wrote back in February in his Telegraph column.

“Those who choose to work with him – Jesse Lingard the most recent to join his circle – evidently believe that is a price worth paying.

“I have to admit I struggle with that. I find it staggering a player would sign up with an agent so openly critical of his club’s manager.”