Arsenal ‘really close’ to announcing free transfer for PSG celebrity Layvin Kurzawa

Arsenal are claimed to be close to introducing the signing of PSG Layvin Kurzawa, that will join the Gunners on a free transfer after falling short to agree a brand-new deal with PSG

The Gunners were heavily related to the full-back, that is out of contract this summer season, in January prior to a transfer failed to materialise.

Spanish outlet TodoFichajes now report Arsenal have actually currently concurred a five-year manage the 27-year-old, making him their very first arrival of the 2020/21 period.

The north London outfit are claimed to be ‘really close’ to introducing the completion of the offer, in spite of football throughout the world currently being halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kurzawa will certainly sign up with on a totally free transfer after failing to safeguard a brand-new bargain with PSG.

Last month it was reported the Frenchman’s representative Kia Joorabchian is “handling fascinating deals” from the club.

With 23 appearances for PSG this period, Kurzawa has actually been viewed as a second alternative to Spanish protector Juan Bernat.

An action away from the Parc des Princes would certainly bring an end to the protector’s five-year stay, winning three Ligue 1 titles with the club.

According to Spanish electrical outlet Sport, Kurzawa has additionally been gone after by Barcelona.

The Catalans are claimed to be on the quest for a new left-back to supply competitors for Jordi Alba at the Nou Camp.

Collection have reinforced their protection in current windows, signing the similarity William Saliba, David Luiz and also Kieran Tierney.

As well as Rio Ferdinand believes Mikel Arteta needs to proceed enhancing his back four.

Speaking on an Instagram Q&A, the 41-year-old claimed: “Really you’re suggested to be looking at centre-halves, they need to’ve been looking there for the last 10 years and they have not got it right.

“Arsenal is an amazing football club, what a club, an enormous club. I think they’ve got to get it right in other areas of the pitch.

“Keep bringing in these [gamers], [Gabriel] Martinelli, [Bukayo] Saka, [Joe] Willock, all these children.”