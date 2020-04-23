Arsenal star Aubameyang backed to stay because he has ‘one of the best things ever’

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is once again the club’s top scorer this season.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been backed to stay at the Emirates because living in London as a footballer is “one of the best things ever”. Former Tottenham and Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has had his say on the future of Aubameyang. Gabon international Aubameyang is out of contract at Arsenal in 2021 and has been linked with a move away from the club.

Berbatov says it would be a huge blow for Arsenal to lose Aubameyang but can understand him wanting to go in search of winning silverware. “This week there have been lots of rumours surrounding the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, it would be a massive blow for Arsenal if he left the club,” Berbatov wrote in his Betfair column. “In my opinion they need to do everything possible to stop him from leaving. “I watched him closely at Dortmund and at Arsenal, and for me he is a great player with his speed, his movement and his goals.

“He is also their captain and a really important player for the team, he is out of contract next year and they should do everything possible to keep him. “If he wants to leave, it will be difficult for teams to sign him because Arsenal will want a lot of money for him, and of course he is worth it. “In the current situation teams are looking seriously at their budget and I think it will be hard for clubs to afford him. “But, I have no doubt that teams will be looking at his situation and taking a lot of interest in it. Sancho issues Man Utd demand, Arsenal agreement, Mbappe to Liverpool [BLOG]

“You have to ask if Aubameyang is happy at Arsenal and, if he isn’t, I can understand why. “Football is about winning trophies and we all know Arsenal are a team that play attractive football but in the end they have been left empty-handed quite a lot of times. That can be frustrating for a player. “Also, the overall performance of the team can bother you sometimes. “Aubameyang is a striker so goals will be important for him, the way he plays, how he plays and how he feels, the only person who can tell you about that is him.” However Berbatov, who spent two seasons at Tottenham, says living in London could sway Aubameyang to committing his future to Arsenal.