Arsenal transfer announcement U-turn, Man Utd chiefs agree on striker target, Chelsea £20m

All the latest rumours and gossip coming out of Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Friday, April 17

Joe Rodon valuation

Raul Jimenez to Chelsea

Kai Havertz value

Inter transfer plans

Ousmane Dembele sale – Rivaldo

Philippe Coutinho to Everton

Jadon Sancho/Mason Greenwood

Gabriel Magalhaes praised

Layvin Kurzawa twist

Harry Kane latest

Jude Bellingham latest

Friday, April 17 Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd target Joe Rodon could cost around £20m PSG are planning to hold contract discussions with full-back Layvin Kurzawa Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward are huge admirers of Harry Kane Dortmund are confident of signing Birmingham teenager Jude Bellingham

Joe Rodon valuation Swansea star Joe Rodon could cost around £20million, according to . The centre-back, who has been likened to Manchester City’s John Stones, has attracted interest from several Premier League heavyweights. Manchester United, City, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been linked with the 22-year-old Wales international after another impressive Championship campaign. However, Wales Online suggest Ryan Giggs could be a ‘driving force’ in Rodon’s next destination having played a large role in Daniel James’ move to Old Trafford last year.

Raul Jimenez to Chelsea Wolves striker Raul Jimenez would be a “great fit” for Chelsea, according to Craig Burley. The Mexico international, 28, has been linked with both Chelsea and Manchester United in recent months having continued to impress before the season was suspended. “I think he would be a great fit at both clubs,” Burley told when asked about Jimenez’s links to Manchester United and Chelsea. “Chelsea are in need of a striker. Tammy Abraham has done well, but whether he can continue to do that remains to be seen. Olivier Giroud will be short-term at Chelsea, so they are in the market. I think United will target a higher market, bigger name player.”

Kai Havertz value Kai Havertz’s valuation will drop because of the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. That’s according to the club’s chief executive Fernando Carro. “Kai is a top player,” Carro told in Germany. “Top players remain valuable because there are not many of them. I assume that the market value losses will not be reflected in the transfer fees for top players.” The Liverpool and Manchester United transfer target Kai Havertz is reportedly worth upwards of £90million and is contracted to the Bundesliga club until June 2022.

Inter transfer plans Inter Milan are lining up replacements for striker Lautaro Martinez, claim. Barcelona have made Martinez, 22, their priority signing in the upcoming transfer window with the Argentine star eager to join compatriot Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp. With that in mind, Antonio Conte’s side are looking for a replacement and have identified Manchester United’s Anthony Martial and RB Leipzig star Timo Werner. Inter could have to do battle with Chelsea and Liverpool in their pursuit of Werner, who has a modest £51million release clause in his contract.

Ousmane Dembele sale – Rivaldo This summer could be the ‘right opportunity’ for Barcelona to sell forward Ousmane Dembele, according to Nou Camp legend Rivaldo. Dembele, 22, arrived from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 for a staggering £135.5million but has failed to justify his price-tag. “Dembele signed for Barcelona almost three years ago and he has already had enough time to establish himself in the club and prove his value. It’s possible that he will never show his quality at the club,” Rivaldo told . “He is still a player with huge potential, but I think this summer could be the right opportunity for Barcelona to sell or even exchange him for a player they’re chasing already.” Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool have previously been linked with the France international, who is currently sidelined through injury.

Philippe Coutinho to Everton Barcelona have informed Everton that they could sign Philippe Coutinho for a discounted price. That’s according to , who claim Barcelona executives have ‘let it be known via intermediaries’ that the Brazilian is available. The Spanish champions will allow Coutinho, 27, to leave on a season-long loan or at a significantly reduced price of around £80million. Everton and Barcelona share a good relationship having previously done business for Gerard Deulofeu, Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne and Andre Gomes. Premier League trio Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have previously registered their interest in Coutinho.

Jadon Sancho/Mason Greenwood Manchester United made an approach for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho last summer. That’s according to , who claim the Bundesliga outfit wanted teenage forward Mason Greenwood in return. However, after discussions Dortmund understood the Red Devils simply wouldn’t entertain the prospect of losing their 18-year-old. With United once again trying to engineer a deal for England star Sancho, Dortmund know Greenwood is ‘off the table’ when discussions resume after the coronavirus crisis.

Gabriel Magalhaes praised Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes is an “absolute machine,” according to the club’s president Gerard Lopez. The centre-back, 22, has attracted attention from three Premier League clubs with Everton, Arsenal and Chelsea looking to secure his signature. Carlo Ancelotti’s side are in pole-position to sign the Brazilian but Lopez did admit he’d received several offers and no concrete decision had been made. “It’s true that he would like to go and try something else out. We haven’t taken that decision yet, but he’s received a number of offers,” he told Sky Sports. “I feel he’s closer to one club than others, but nothing’s done yet so we’ll see. “I feel he is among the top five dominant central defenders in Europe right now. He’s an absolute machine, so to me, he’s well on his way – if not this year – to potentially a really big club. I’m certain he’s on his way to the Brazilian national team at some point.”

Layvin Kurzawa twist Paris Saint-Germain are planning to hold last-gasp contract discussions with Layvin Kurzawa. That’s according to Spanish newspaper , who claim the club’s sporting director Leonardo plans to hold talks with Kurzawa’s representatives over an extension at the Parc des Princes. The news will come as a bitter blow for Premier League Arsenal. Yesterday, website reported that free agent Kurzawa had agreed a five-year deal with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. It was claimed that the Gunners had won the battle for his signature ahead of their rivals and had planned to announce his arrival at the end of the current campaign.

Harry Kane latest Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward are both huge admirers of Tottenham striker Harry Kane. That’s according to the , who claim both the Old Trafford chiefs agree that the £200million-rated Spurs talisman is of interest. Kane, who has scored 181 goals in 278 Tottenham appearances, alerted potential suitors to his availability when saying at the end of March he wouldn’t just stay ‘for the sake of it’. Solskjaer is said to be a ‘confirmed admirer’, while Woodward is a ‘fan’ of the player – but, as things stand, United are unlikely to pay chairman Daniel Levy’s £200m valuation.

Jude Bellingham latest Borussia Dortmund are confident of beating Manchester United to the signing of Birmingham teenager Jude Bellingham. That, according to the , is despite the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Red Devils had hoped to lure the talented midfielder to Old Trafford having given him a personal tour of the club’s training facilities. However, It’s believed that Jadon Sancho’s progress and rise to stardom with the Bundesliga outfit has had a ‘particular impact’ on Bellingham, who could choose to follow in his footsteps. £100m-rated Sancho himself remains Ed Woodward’s top priority signing in the upcoming transfer window.

Friday, April 17

Joe Rodon valuation

Raul Jimenez to Chelsea

Kai Havertz value

Inter transfer plans

Ousmane Dembele sale – Rivaldo

Philippe Coutinho to Everton

Jadon Sancho/Mason Greenwood

Gabriel Magalhaes praised

Layvin Kurzawa twist

Harry Kane latest

Jude Bellingham latest