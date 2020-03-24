Arsenal urged to sign Burnley’s Chris Wood as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replacement

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could leave Arsenal in the summer, but sports writer Matt Scott believes the Gunners can find a ready-made replacement in Burnley frontman Chris Wood

Arsenal have been urged to sign Burnley striker Chris Wood as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if he decides to leave the club this summer.

Aubameyang, 30, is being linked with a move away from the Emirates with Mikel Arteta’s side unlikely to secure Champions League football next season.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are said to be eyeing a move for the Gabon international, who has scored 20 goals in 32 appearances this term, while Chelsea and Manchester United are also rumoured to be interested.

With just a year remaining on his contract, Aubameyang could be tempted to leave the Gunners this summer for pastures new.

And if Arteta does lose his star striker, sports writer and Arsenal fan Matt Scott believes Wood would be the perfect replacement – insisting he could be the Gunners’ new Olivier Giroud.

“If Arsenal do lose Aubameyang or Lacazette, then Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli, great as they look, are still too raw at the age they are to be leading the line for a club like Arsenal,” Scott told talkSPORT.

“So they are going to have to look at another centre forward and, believe it or not, I believe it should be Chris Wood!

“People are not going to like it, but I’ll tell you why I think so.

“It’s my view that Arsenal are missing Olivier Giroud. He always gave them another way of playing. In his prime he was very, very good for Arsenal and since he’s come back into the Chelsea team this season he’s been terrific.

“Giroud’s minutes-per-goal ratio in his last few seasons at Arsenal was unbelievably good, he’s a real finisher and I think you’ve got one in Chris Wood at Burnley as well.

“The first thing you have to say about Arsenal generally is they are absolutely the worst team in the air in the whole Premier League. It’s astonishing how bad they are.

“Shkodran Mustafi apart, they are all absolute flowers when the ball is fizzed in.

“It’s fair to say Nketiah has showed a bit of early promise in heading the ball, but he’s only 5ft 9in so you can’t really expect him to be the target man I think Arsenal need to add that other option.

“Wood is an absolute identikit to Giroud, in football terms. He’s not necessarily the quickest, but I think he’s quicker than Giroud.

“He’s got a chance conversion rate of 1 in every 4.8 [chances], and when you compare that to 1 in every 6.5 for Lacazette, he’s a finisher.

“And that, of course, is also him playing for Burnley and not with the creative players there are in the Arsenal team.

“I think you can’t scoff at what a good goalscorer Chris Wood is.”