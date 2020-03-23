Arsene Wenger poaches key member of Arsenal backroom staff in new FIFA role

FIFA chief Arsene Wenger has raided his old club Arsenal for Jaeson Rosenfeld, who has overseen the Gunners’ internal stats company StatDNA for the past 10 years

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been back to raid his old club for one of their key data and analytical boffins.

Jaeson Rosenfeld has overseen StatDNA, the Gunners’ internal analytics company, for the past 10 years and is believed to be a popular figure at the Emirates.

The company first began working with Arsenal on a consultancy basis in 2011, before the club decided to buy it outright for £2.2m in 2012.

And Rosenfeld, the guiding influence behind StatDNA, is said to have an incredible knowledge of football.

According to The Athletic , that extensive knowledge has impressed Wenger, who has prised him away from north London and into an analytical role at FIFA.

In his role as head of global football development, the 70-year-old believes there is a serious improvement to be made in levelling the playing field between bigger and smaller federal nations – who have varying levels of access to data.

And Wenger has pinpointed Rosenfeld as the man to tackle that problem.

The pair will also be assessing how analytics can assist the global coaching curriculum.

Rosenfeld’s loss is reportedly being viewed as a big loss by many at Arsenal.

It is believed he was involved in the recruitment committee for the head coach job in 2018, while also playing a significant role in dissuading the club from extending Unai Emery’s contract last summer.

Nevertheless, his influence had been reduced in recent months.

As part of the Gunners’ new executive structure, head of football Raul Sanllehi has instead preferred to implement a contact-led approach to transfer business.

At the meeting where StatDNA pitched their product to Wenger, Rosenfeld and co are said to have demonstrated insight about a number of deals the club had completed in the past.

The signing of Marouane Chamakh from Bordeaux was highlighted, with Rosenfeld explaining that he could help them from making similarly unsuccessful signings in the future.

Wenger was a big fan of his data-led approach, which gave him access to data on games all around the world, ways of tracking the trajectory of players and enabled him to analyse the team’s level of performance.