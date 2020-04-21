Asia-Pacific countries on high alert amid COVID-19 pandemic

Asia-Pacific countries kept reporting more COVID-19 infections and deaths on Saturday, with Singapore recording the highest daily jump of the new cases.

Singapore reported 942 new cases of the COVID-19 infection as of Saturday noon, the highest daily increase so far, the Ministry of Health said.

This increase brings singapore’s total confirmed cases to 5,992.

Of the new cases, the vast majority are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, the ministry said.

The Indonesian government announced 325 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the archipelagic country to 6,248.

At a press conference, government spokesperson for the COVID-19-related matters Achmad Yurianto said there were also 15 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 535, the highest in Southeast Asia.

Meanwhile, as many as 24 more people have been discharged from hospital after their recoveries, taking the total number of the recovered patients to 631.

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines reported 209 new infections from the COVID-19, bringing the total number of the disease cases in the country to 6,087.

The DOH also reported that 10 additional COVID-19 patients have died, bringing the death toll to 397.

The DOH further said that 29 additional patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 516.

Japan’s health ministry and local governments said that the number of the COVID-19 infections nationwide had risen to 10,098 cases as of Saturday afternoon, as the country enters the first weekend since a state of emergency was expanded nationwide in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

After the first case of the COVID-19 was confirmed in Japan, the number of infected people increased to over 5,000 in three months on April 9. However, the number of cases doubled in just nine days.

Meanwhile, Tokyo confirmed 181 new cases of the COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon, local media reported, pushing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 2,975 in the Japanese capital.

Pakistan’s ministry of health expressed worries over the regular increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases after the positive cases rose to 7,481 with 143 deaths across the country, local media reported.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza chaired a meeting of the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority on Saturday, saying the regular increase in the COVID-19 cases, especially during the month of April, has raised concerns for the government, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to the data released by the ministry on Saturday, the country has witnessed an increase of 5,442 positive cases during the first 17 days of April, which were 2,039 by the end of March.

A team of medical experts sent by the Chinese government arrived in Malaysia on Saturday to help the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The eight-member expert team was received by Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Bai Tian and officials from Malaysia’s Ministry of Health upon their arrival at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

During the expert team’s two-week stay in Malaysia, they will share experience and expertise on fighting the COVID-19 with their Malaysian counterparts, which will help Malaysia’s efforts against the pandemic, said the Chinese ambassador.

As many as 21 Indian Navy (IN) personnel at “INS Angre”, a shore establishment at Mumbai city in southwestern state of Maharashtra, have tested positive for the COVID-19, confirmed a senior IN official in New Delhi to Xinhua on Saturday.

A statement issued by the IN said most of these personnel were “asymptomatic” and had been traced to a single sailor who had tested positive on April 7.

India’s federal health ministry Saturday evening said the death toll due to COVID-19 in the country rose to 488 and the total number of confirmed cases reached 14,792.

Bangladesh health officials confirmed another nine deaths from the COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country since last month to 84.

According to officials of the country’s Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research under the Health Ministry, Bangladesh has so far 2,144 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

New Zealand reported 13 new cases of the COVID-19 as the government is stepping up its support for health services.

According to a statement released by New Zealand Ministry of Health, the country recorded eight new confirmed and five new probable cases of the COVID-19 overnight, bringing the total number of the cases in the country to 1,422. Twenty people are currently being treated in hospital, including three people in ICU.

Medical experts from China and New Zealand have held a webinar for the first time to exchange experience and best practice on combating the COVID-19.

Myanmar’s Health and Sports Ministry announced confirmation of one more death from the COVID-19 in early hours of Saturday, with 94 cases in total across the country so far.

An elderly aged 78 with underlying hypertension and diabetes tested positive on Friday and passed away early Saturday after being treated at the Intensive Care Unit of Waibargi Hospital, Yangon.

South Korea reported 18 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of midnight Saturday local time, raising the total number of infections to 10,653.

The daily caseload fell below 20 for the first time in about two months, hovering below 30 for the sixth consecutive day. Of the new cases, nine were imported from overseas, raising the combined number to 993.