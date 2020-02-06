Asian markets rally after China announces $75bn cut in tariffs on US goods

Shares around the world rallied today, led by Hong Kong and Japan, after China said it would halve tariffs on $75billion worth of American imports, bringing much-needed relief to economies that have been harmed by the coronavirus outbreak.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index experienced its largest rise (2.6 per cent) in five months while Japan’s Nikkei index grew at its fastest pace (2.4 per cent) in over a year.

China’s Shanghai Composite Index grew 1.7 per cent to 2,866.5 today while the CSI 300 Index saw a slightly higher boost of 1.9 per cent.

The FTSE 100 was also comfortably in the green, up 0.4 per cent to 7,510.

Tariffs on 1,717 American-made goods will be slashed in half from February 14, with the US cutting tariffs on some Chinese goods as well.

Some good will see their rate cut from 10 per cent to 5 per cent while others will be reduced from 5 per cent to 2.5 per cent.

The two sides agreed last month on ‘phase one’ of a trade deal that was designed to reduce economic tensions between them. As part of that deal, the US halved the tariff rate on $120billion worth of goods. Most tariffs were kept in place though.

Connor Campbell, analyst at Spreadex said ‘the timing of China’s announcement can clearly be read as an attempt to further mollify investors’ anxiety surrounding the impact of the coronavirus on the country’s economy.

‘After all, if there’s one thing the markets will care about more than the illness, it’s the relationship between the two superpowers.’

The tariff cuts may calm markets, but the economic damage caused by the virus, which began in Wuhan, China, is likely to cause further harm to major industries such as tourism and car manufacturing though.

Hotel occupancy rates in China slumped by three-quarters in the last fortnight of January as tourists stayed away from the Middle Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia has now banned its citizens from travelling to the country, while Australia, which is a major destination for Chinese tourists, has imposed a travel ban on travellers from the Chinese mainland.

Thirty airlines have suspended services to China, with Cathay Pacific telling 27,000 of its staff to take unpaid leave. Cruise liners Royal Caribbean and Carnival have cancelled more than a dozen cruises while over 7,000 passengers are in quarantine on two cruise ships in Hong Kong and Japan.

Japanese car giants Honda, Nissan and Toyota have all put car production in the Middle Kingdom on hold while Hyundai has suspended manufacturing at its South Korean plants due to disruption in supply parts.

Thailand expects to lose $9.7billion in tourist income from Chinese travelers in the run-up to June, Tourism and Sports Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakan told The Associated Press.

‘The day that we heard the news (about the virus), the tourists were gone,’ said Arisara Chamsue, who runs a shop near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. ‘The number has dropped. And I can only make a tenth or two tenths of what I normally make.’

Hong Kong’s residents have been panic-buying toilet roll after online rumours spread claiming there were shortages.

Medical workers have also gone on strike urging the government to close the Hong Kong border to mainland China.

There have been 563 deaths and over 28,000 cases attributed to the coronavirus, with Hubei Province being the worst affected area.

More people have now died from the coronavirus than from SARS between 2002 and 2003. The mortality rate of the new illness is lower though, at around 2 per cent versus 10 per cent for SARS victims.

MORE HEADLINES

‘What the money news means for you’