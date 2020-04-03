Asian political parties forge synergy against COVID-19

“The spread of COVID-19 worldwide poses an enormous threat to life and therefore all countries need to work together to defeat the epidemic,” read a statement by the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee (IDCPC) on Monday.

The statement was presented at the Asian Political Parties Online Conference under the theme of “Forging Synergy against COVID-19,” which kicked off on Monday. The conference is cohosted by the IDCPC and the Secretariat of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) Standing Committee.

The conference is currently running for five days. Its content includes speeches and statements by the leaders of Asian political parties on the fight against COVID-19, presentations on the experiences of various countries and the latest information on cooperation in battling the epidemic.

The IDCPC said that the conference is intended to provoke exchanges and dialogue among Asian political parties on epidemic control. Adhering to the principles of seeking common ground while reserving differences, mutual respect, and mutual learning, the CPC stands ready to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Asian political parties, the message stated.

“By sharing our experience and coordinating measures, we shall be able to safeguard public health in Asia and promote the common prosperity and development of all countries, thus making concerted efforts to build a community with a shared future for mankind,” said the message.

The ICAPP Standing Committee called on Asian political parties to stand united in the face of COVID-19 so as to jointly overcome this challenge.

The ICAPP Standing Committee expressed full support to the WHO’s call for countries around the world to adopt a comprehensive government and societal approach in responding to COVID-19. It also encouraged national governments and political parties to tap all necessary resources available in order to effectively combat the virus.

The message said the ICAPP Standing Committee stands ready to assist its member parties in conducting exchanges and discussions over combating COVID-19.

The ICAPP is an important multilateral forum for political parties in Asia. The online conference can be accessed via the official IDCPC website (http://www.idcpc.org.cn/english) and the official ICAPP website (http://theicapp.org).