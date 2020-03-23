Asteroid news: Asteroid travelling at 21,000MPH to make ‘close approach’ to Earth

CLARIFICATION: This article originally claimed that asteroid 2018 GY “will approach our planet” tomorrow and that the asteroid is “barreling towards us on a path”. In fact, asteroid 2018 GY is on ‘close approach’ which means it will come within 2.3million miles of Earth.
An asteroid will make a close approach to our planet tomorrow at breakneck speeds of more than 21,000mph. The asteroid is being monitored by NASA’s automated systems at the Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) in California.
Should the rock veer off-course and into our planet, the systems will alert NASA of the imminent danger.
The asteroid in question is a near-Earth object (NEO) named Asteroid 2018 GY. NASA’s calculations show the rock will appear closest to Earth on Thursday, March 12, at about 1.29pm GMT.
The asteroid 2018 GY has been called a near-Earth object (NEO) by NASA’s astronomers but its approach to Earth will be “close” only in astronomical terms.
The European Space Agency (ESA) considers asteroids and comets to be NEOs if they come within 0.05 astronomical units or more than 4.64 million miles.
As NASA points out: “As they orbit the Sun, NEOs can occasionally approach close to Earth. Note that a ‘close’ passage astronomically can be very far away in human terms: millions or even tens of millions of kilometres.”
In this particular case, NASA has ruled out any probability of impact with Earth and does not expect this to change.
There are, however, processes by which asteroids and comets can be shifted from their orbits towards us.
NASA said: “Occasionally, asteroids’ orbital paths are influenced by the gravitational tug of planets, which cause their paths to alter.
“Scientists believe stray asteroids or fragments from earlier collisions have slammed into Earth in the past, playing a major role in the evolution of our planet.”
A force known as the Yarkovsky effect can also cause an asteroid to veer off-course. The effect occurs when a space rock is heated in direct sunlight and cools down to release radiation from its surface.
NASA said: “This radiation exerts a force on the asteroid, acting as a sort of mini-thruster that can slowly change the asteroid’s direction over time.”
There is also the possibility of asteroids or fragmented asteroids, being redirected towards us after colliding with other space rocks.
According to Deborah Byrd, founder of EarthSky, one such collision could have resulted in the death of the dinosaurs some 65 million years ago.
She said: “One fragment of that ancient smashup might have struck Earth 65 million years ago, triggering a mass extinction that wiped out the dinosaurs, according to astronomers.”
But the asteroids listed on NASA’s database of “Earth close approaches” are deemed safe and NASA’s tracking systems have ruled out all possibility of danger.
NASA said: “Because of the ongoing search efforts to find nearly all the large NEOs, objects will occasionally be found to be on very close Earth approaching trajectories.
“Great care must then be taken to verify any Earth collision predictions that are made.
“Given the extremely unlikely nature of such a collision, almost all of these predictions will turn out to be false alarms.
“However, if an object is verified to be on an Earth colliding trajectory, it seems likely that this collision possibility will be known several years prior to the actual event.”
NASA’s tracking systems have been monitoring the space rock since April 8, 2018.
The space agency has since observed the asteroid 15 times to determine its size, speed and trajectory.
NASA said: “Near-Earth Objects are comets and asteroids that have been nudged by the gravitational attraction of nearby planets into orbits that allow them to enter the Earth’s neighbourhood.
“Composed mostly of water ice with embedded dust particles, comets originally formed in the cold outer planetary system while most of the rocky asteroids formed in the warmer inner solar system between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.”
Although there is no known asteroid or comet destined to strike our planet in the foreseeable future, many of these space rocks come hazardously close to Earth.
And if an NEO comes close enough and it measures more than 460ft (140m) across, astronomers might consider it to be “potentially hazardous”.
NASA said: “Potentially Hazardous Asteroids (PHAs) are currently defined based on parameters that measure the asteroid’s potential to make threatening close approaches to the Earth.
“Specifically, all asteroids with a minimum orbit intersection distance (MOID) of 0.05 au or less and an absolute magnitude (H) of 22.0 or less are considered PHAs.”
Asteroid GY is estimated to measure in the range of 95ft to 213ft (29m to 65m) across.
At the upper end of NASA’s estimate, the asteroid is taller than Cinderella’s Castle in Walt Disney World, Florida.
At the lower end of NASA’s estimate, the asteroid is still formidable and is comparable in width to the length of a cricket pitch.
NASA believes any asteroid bigger than 82ft (25m) across will not disintegrate when flying through the atmosphere.
The asteroid is also flying at speeds of about 9.51km per second or 21,273mph (34,236kmh).
But will the asteroid come flying into our planet tomorrow?
Even during its closest approach, the asteroid is expected to miss us by about 0.01594 astronomical units or 1.48 million miles (2.38 million miles).
One astronomical unit measures about 93 million miles (149.6 million km), which is the distance from Earth to the Sun.
