Asteroid news: Asteroid travelling at 21,000MPH to make ‘close approach’ to Earth

An asteroid will make a close approach to our planet tomorrow at breakneck speeds of more than 21,000mph. The asteroid is being monitored by NASA’s automated systems at the Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) in California.

Should the rock veer off-course and into our planet, the systems will alert NASA of the imminent danger.

The asteroid in question is a near-Earth object (NEO) named Asteroid 2018 GY. NASA’s calculations show the rock will appear closest to Earth on Thursday, March 12, at about 1.29pm GMT.

The asteroid 2018 GY has been called a near-Earth object (NEO) by NASA’s astronomers but its approach to Earth will be “close” only in astronomical terms.

The European Space Agency (ESA) considers asteroids and comets to be NEOs if they come within 0.05 astronomical units or more than 4.64 million miles.

As NASA points out: “As they orbit the Sun, NEOs can occasionally approach close to Earth. Note that a ‘close’ passage astronomically can be very far away in human terms: millions or even tens of millions of kilometres.”

In this particular case, NASA has ruled out any probability of impact with Earth and does not expect this to change.

There are, however, processes by which asteroids and comets can be shifted from their orbits towards us.

NASA said: “Occasionally, asteroids’ orbital paths are influenced by the gravitational tug of planets, which cause their paths to alter.

“Scientists believe stray asteroids or fragments from earlier collisions have slammed into Earth in the past, playing a major role in the evolution of our planet.”

A force known as the Yarkovsky effect can also cause an asteroid to veer off-course. The effect occurs when a space rock is heated in direct sunlight and cools down to release radiation from its surface.

NASA said: “This radiation exerts a force on the asteroid, acting as a sort of mini-thruster that can slowly change the asteroid’s direction over time.”

There is also the possibility of asteroids or fragmented asteroids, being redirected towards us after colliding with other space rocks.