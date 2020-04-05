Aston Villa donating food to NHS workers in generous support of coronavirus fight

Aston Villa are dishing out food and drink that would have been sold on matchdays to local NHS workers as they battle the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Premier League Aston Villa have lent a helping hand to local hospitals as they battle with the coronavirus pandemic.

The club has dished out 2,000 items of food and drink which would have been used on matchdays.

But now with the fixture list suspended indefinitely, Villa club officials have moved to make sure the packages are put to good use.

Around 1,300 drinks, 300 packets of crisps and 200 chocolate bars have been diverted to staff working at the sharp end of the crisis.

Staff at University Hospitals Birmingham Charity and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust’s City Hospital have benefitted.

Villa have also distributed 40 match-day security barriers to Birmingham Women’s and Children’s Hospitals to help them manage the movement of people in and out of the buildings.

Meanwhile, Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland has revealed he is “convinced” that Premier League stars are ready to take a pay cut amid the crisis.

“I think it is quite natural that we also take a pay cut as long as matches are not played,” he told Norwegian TV channel TV2.

“That is what is happening all over Europe. What it stands for now is getting a structure that fits everyone. I’m pretty convinced everyone is now prepared for a pay cut to contribute.”

Premier League club captains have now come together to discuss agreeing a wage cut or deferral, with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson understood to have led the proceedings.

The players are thought to be close to unanimously agreeing a wage cut of almost 35 per cent across the board in an attempt to aid the battle against the deadly COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been asked by captain Harry Maguire to donate 30 per cent of their wages to charity after the skipper met with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.