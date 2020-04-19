Aston Villa face losing Jack Grealish to Man Utd for ‘cheaper price’ due to pandemic

Amid the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, Villa face having to compromise over the price of Jack Grealish if Manchester United come in with a summer bid, as expected

Aston Villa face a financial backlash from the coronavirus pandemic if they enter transfer negotiations with Manchester United to sell their talisman Jack Grealish this summer, according to an expert.

According to University of Liverpool senior teacher and football finance expert Kieran Maguire, Villa’s owners may have to accept that Grealish’s market value has dipped due to the market forces beyond their control.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to revamp his midfield this summer, with the Norwegian targeting both Leicester star James Maddison and Grealish, with Paul Pogba likely to leave.

Despite Villa’s relegation worries, Grealish was having an excellent season and had racked up nine goals and eight assists by the time COVID-19 put the campaign on hold.

And Maguire gave an update on the midfielder potentially moving from Aston Villa to United and how that transfer could be complicated by the unforeseen circumstances in the Premier League.

“You’ve got to look at it on a deal by deal basis,” Maguire told Express Sport. “For Aston Villa it may be more complicated than that in respect of Jack Grealish.

“First of all there is a chance they could get relegated so there would be the financial consequences of that.

“Secondly, the club is likely to have lost money in the Premier League this season because of the pandemic.

“Now, the one thing Villa have got in their favour is they are owned by two incredibly wealthy owners.

“So, if the two owners are willing to pump money into the club then that might maintain Jack Grealish’s price.

“If they are not then I think Villa would have to compromise on the price they want for Jack in the summer should they decide to sell.”

Daily Star Sport understands United are keen on the midfielder, and are prepared to pay up to £70m for his services.

United are also in the hunt for a winger and have been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund’s talented star Jadon Sancho.

And while Maguire thinks the Red Devils are in a strong position to complete a deal, he can’t see the Bundesliga giants accepting their opening bid.

“First of all Manchester United have a strong balance sheet, they had £100m in the bank at the end of December, I appreciate that since then they have signed Bruno Fernandes,” he added.

“But even so Manchester United are very successful, they’ve got great commercial revenue generation so I think they are in a strong position to buy then you’ve got to look at the individual position of the clubs that are selling.

“Dortmund, I think will be in a relatively strong position to resist offers, or resist the first offer.”