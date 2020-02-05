Astonishing moment skydiver WALKS a ‘space lap’ while freefalling through the skies over California 

An indoor skydive instructor has given new meaning to the term ‘falling in style’ by completing the perfect space lap while skydiving.

Video filmed during a freestyle skydive shows Hamish Brissett, 29, executing the clever trick on a clear day over Lake Elsinore in California, US.

The talented daredevil can be seen emulating a walk in space – a so-called ‘space lap’ – at least four times on the trot as he hurtles towards Earth at at least 120mph.

Wearing just a helmet, blue t-shirt, tight shorts, trainers, and a rucksack, Hamish was determined to capture the stunt on camera.

Jumping around 50 times a year with his wife, the pressure was on Dallas Brissett, 26, to film good-quality video while freestyling alongside Hamish.

Hamish said: ‘We had done it in the past, but it’s hard for the video flyer to keep it in frame. I was focused, trying to make my body movements smooth and precise.’

The husband and wife daredevils have also gone wingsuiting, paragliding, and ziplining in addition to their regular freestyle skydiving.