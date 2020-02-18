Astros’ Bregman, Altuve apologize for sign-stealing scheme

Houston Astros players Alex Bregman and José Altuve said Thursday the team is sorry for its sign-stealing scheme that was investigated and punished by Major League Baseball.

‘It was wrong,’ Altuve told reporters after Thursday’s press conference in West Palm Beach, Florida. ‘We feel bad.’

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred disciplined the Astros after he found the team broke rules by using electronics to steal signs during its run to the 2017 World Series championship and again in the 2018 season. The Astros were fined $5 million, the maximum allowed under major league rules, and forfeited their next two first- and second-round amateur draft picks.

The investigation found that the Astros used the video feed from a center field camera to view and decode opposing catcher’s signs. Players banged on a trash can to signal to batters what was coming, believing it would improve chances of getting a hit.

While billionaire team owner Jim Crane did apologize on Thursday for violating MLB rules prohibiting the use of technology to decipher opposing teams’ signs, he initially minimized the effect of the scheme.

‘Our opinion is that this didn’t impact the game,’ he said Thursday at the team’s spring training facility. ‘We had a good team.’

Minutes later, Crane rephrased his position: ‘I didn’t say it didn’t impact the game.’

When asked to clarify, Crane was non-committal.

‘It could possibly do that,’ he said when asked if sign stealing could impact competition. ‘It could possibly not.’

Crane also added: ‘We won the World Series and we’ll leave it at that.’

There had been accusations that electronic buzzers were attached to hitters in an effort to communicate the upcoming pitches, but Crane said he does not believe that to be the case.

‘I truly believe there were no buzzers and I don’t even know where that came from,’ he said.

Shortstop Carlos Correa also denied the use of any buzzers.

Bregman and Altuve, two of the key contributors to the 2017 title, were the featured speakers at Thursday morning’s press conference in West Palm Beach, Florida.

‘I have some brief remarks I’d like to share with y’all. I’m really sorry about the choices that were made by my team, by the organization and by me,’ Bregman said Thursday. ‘I’ve learned from this and I hope to regain the trust of baseball fans. I would also like to thank the Astros’ fans for all of their support. We as a team are totally focused on moving forward to the 2020 season.’

Altuve said there was a full team meeting Wednesday to discuss what happened.

‘We had a great team meeting last night. And I want to say the whole Astros organization and the team feels bad about what happened in 2017,’ Altuve said. ‘We especially feel remorse for the impact on our fans and the game of baseball. Our team is determined to move forward to play with intensity and bring back a championship to Houston in 2020.’

Crane and new manager Dusty Baker – who replaced the fired AJ Hinch – also spoke at a news conference at the team´s spring training facility.

‘These are a great group of guys who did not receive proper guidance from their leaders,’ Crane said Thursday.

‘We cannot take back what happened,’ he added.

MLB did not punish any players for the cheating and Crane said he stood by that.

‘We’re not going to do anything to the players,’ the owner said.

Baker, a longtime manager and former player, said he hopes the players can be forgiven.

‘I ask the baseball world to forgive them for the mistakes that they made,’ he said.

Correa discussed his remorse with reporters after the press conference.

”I don’t want my kids, I don’t want my brother, I don’t want my family members or people who follow me to think that it was right to cheat to be successful,’ he said. ‘What we did in 2017 was terrible. We all know it and we feel really bad about it.’

Pitcher Justin Verlander, a vocal critic of sign stealing, said he regretted not intervening.

‘I wish I had said more,’ he said. ‘Looking back, I can’t go back, I can’t reverse my decision. Like I said, I wish I had said more and for that, I’m sorry.’

Ok folks. Correa says they did NOTHING to cheat in 2018 or 2019. Absolutely not buzzers. Code breaker thing…though. He said that might have been happening? But no cameras, no buzzers, they were just talented players who played fair and straight up trying to #TakeItBack. HA cmon pic.twitter.com/GT2idDLozp

The 2019 Astros were never implicated by MLB, but New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez and manager Aaron Boone are not convinced last year’s AL Championship Series was unaffected.

Altuve sparked speculation of nefarious conduct when he hit a pennant-winning homer off the Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman in Game 6 of the 2019 AL Championship Series, then told teammates not to rip off his jersey as he completed his home-run trot. Some suggested he may have been wearing a buzzer underneath the jersey that could have signaled anticipated pitches.

‘It’s a good question. I’ll tell you that if I hit a homer and I get my team to the World Series, they can rip off my pants,’ Sánchez said through a translator Thursday as Yankees pitchers and catchers reported for spring training. ‘They can rip everything off if I get the team to the World Series hitting a walkoff homer like that. They can rip anything off.’

Boone said he was not sure there was no rules breaking in last year’s playoff against the Astros.

‘That’s certainly one of those great unknowns,’ Boone said. ‘I’ve spent time, as I’m sure a lot of people have, wondering all the things that could have potentially been going on, and we’ll probably never know for sure, frankly.’

Boone still considers the three managers that lost their jobs due to to be friends: Houston’s AJ Hinch, Boston’s Alex Cora and the New York Mets’ Carlos Beltrán. Boone says he has struggled ‘making sense of it all.’

‘Wrestle with my emotions, in a way get some clarity,’ Boone said. ‘I don’t think you ever totally get there, and that’s OK. I think as human beings we all fall down and we fall short, and none of us are perfect.’

Boone exchanged text message with Hinch shortly after the investigation began in November but has not spoken to him.

Houston also beat the Yankees in a seven-game ALCS in 2017. The Astros won all four home games against the Yankees in the playoffs, when the Houston players had the advantage of the sign-stealing system, and lost all three in the Bronx. The scores of the first two games were both 2-1.

‘It’s tough,’ Sánchez said. ‘It doesn’t feel good as a ballplayer when you hear something like that. I can tell you as a hitter if I know that something is coming, I’m going to have a higher percentage on being more successful.’

New York pitcher Luis Severino said he was mad when Manfred’s report was released but is not looking for an apology from Houston players.

‘For me it’s already in the past,’ Severino said. ‘I have to focus on 2020. We can get mad, we can get anything, but we can’t change the past. It’s already done.’