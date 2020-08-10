Atletico Madrid report two positive coronavirus tests ahead of Champions League QF

ATLETICO MADRID HAVE reported two positive coronavirus tests, just four days before they face Leipzig for a place in the Champions League semi-finals.

“All members of the first team and the club’s party to Lisbon underwent tests as required by Uefa protocol to participate in the quarter-finals of the Champions League,” said a club statement.

“Among the results known today, two positives have appeared and they are isolated in their respective homes.”

It was not revealed whether or not the two positive cases involved players or backroom staff.

Atletico said the Spanish and Portuguese football and health authorities have been informed.

The team were due to travel to Portugal on Monday for the closing stages of the Champions League which is being held in Lisbon as a precaution against Covid-19.

The eight-team tournament will be staged behind closed doors.

Atletico said a fresh round of tests will be carried out on the squad and support team.

They recognised these could mean last-minute changes to travel schedules as well as accommodation plans in the Portuguese capital.

“The club will coordinate the new schedules with Uefa and as soon as there is a new plan it will be made public,” added the statement.

“We also request the utmost respect over the identity of the two positive cases.”

