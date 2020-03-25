ATP president to make Wimbledon decision in April amid coronavirus crisis

The grass-court season remains on the tennis calendar for the time being.

ATP president Andrea Gaudenzi says a decision on whether the grass-court season including Wimbledon will go ahead is likely to come next month. The spring tennis campaign has been hit hard by the global coronavirus pandemic which has claimed the lives of over 11,000 people.

The ATP and WTA have suspended all tennis until June 7 which would then mark the start of the grass-court season and ends with Wimbledon. The Tokyo Olympics which was scheduled to follow Wimbledon was postponed on Monday while several other sports are considering what to do with their competitions. As it stands, Wimbledon will start on June 29 but Gaudenzi has warned a decision the situation can still lead to his postponement. “We continue to assess all options related to preserving and maximising the calendar based on various return dates for the Tour,” Gaudenzi told the atptour.com.

“It goes without saying that full cooperation with the other governing bodies is essential. “We are in close discussion with all the grass-court events and they remain on the calendar as scheduled at this time. “The reality is this is a rapidly evolving situation and there is no option other than to take this day-by-day and week-by-week.” If Wimbledon is forced to postpone, it could move into the spot vacated by the Olympics.

Last week, the French Tennis Federation moved the French Open from May to September over fears the clay-court Grand Slam could be cancelled. The move was criticised the sport’s governing bodies with the WTA labelling it ‘disrespectful’. But Gaudenzi has stressed the need for calm in dealing with the ‘evolving situation’. “Unfortunately, the repercussions from the COVID-19 pandemic are being felt across all areas of society, as well as by our players, tournaments, and the Tour,” said Gaudenzi added.