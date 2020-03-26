Australian Grand Prix cancelled: F1 announce coronavirus decision after McLaren pull out

The Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled after McLaren pulled out of the race.

The Australian Grand Prix has been cancelled after F1 chiefs and team bosses held a crisis meeting in Melbourne in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Team principals of all 10 teams had met at a hotel late on Thursday night to speak with Liberty Media representatives to discuss whether the weekend would go ahead as planned.

The race was thrown into dispute on Thursday when McLaren announced they had withdrawn from the Grand Prix. That was because a member of the team personnel had shown symptoms for coronavirus. It was then expected for the Australian Grand Prix to be potentially cancelled due to not every team being able to line up on the first grid of the season. And BBC then confirmed the news that it would be cancelled, citing two senior F1 officials. An official FIA statement said on Thursday night: “Following the confirmation that a member of the McLaren Racing Team has tested positive for COVID-19 and the team’s decision to withdraw from the Australian Grand Prix, Formula 1 and the FIA convened a meeting of the other nine team principals on Thursday evening.

“Those discussions concluded with a majority view of the teams that the race should not go ahead. Formula 1 and the FIA, with the full support of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) have therefore taken the decision that all Formula 1 activity for the Australian Grand Prix is cancelled. “We appreciate this is very disappointing news for the thousands of fans due to attend the race and all ticket holders will receive a full refund and a further announcement will be communicated in due course. “All parties took into consideration the huge efforts of the AGPC, Motorsport Australia, staff and volunteers to stage the opening round of the 2020 FIA Formula One World Championship in Melbourne, however concluded that the safety of all members of the Formula 1 family and the wider community, as well as the fairness of the competition take priority.” The decision follows in the footsteps of a host of sporting events all over the world being cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic. It remains to be seen whether the FIA will attempt to reschedule the Australian Grand Prix if they confirm the cancellation.

The Chinese Grand Prix remains the only other race weekend to be cancelled from the 2020 calendar. But it’s clear defending champion Lewis Hamilton didn’t agree with the decision for the Australian Grand Prix to go ahead as planned. Speaking about the global coronavirus pandemic, Hamilton called it “shocking” that the race was going ahead. “I am really very, very surprised we are here,” Hamilton said on Thursday. “It is great we have races but for me it is shocking that we are all sitting in this room. “There are so many fans already here today.