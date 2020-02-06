Australian man stabbed in Maldives ‘ISIS-inspired’ terror attack is rushed hospital on a MOPED

An Australian man was rushed to hospital on moped after being stabbed in a terror attack in the Maldives.

Two Chinese men were also wounded during the attack on the island of Hulhumale, in the north atoll of the Maldives, at 7pm on Tuesday.

A Maldivian radical group linked to the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack in a video posted online on Wednesday.

Little is known about the Australian victim, other than that he worked in Hulhumale and was 44 years old.

One of the Chinese men also worked in the city while the other was a tourist.

One masked man, speaking in the local language Dhivehi, accused the Maldivian government of being run by infidels and warned of further attacks in the clip.

‘As for what will follow (of attacks), you fail to perceive where and when it will take place’, he said in the video.

Police said they were working to confirm the veracity of the video.

In a statement, Maldives Police said: ‘We are continuously monitoring the status of the victims of this heinous attack. Their condition is reported to be stable.

‘We are also establishing the validity of a video circulating on social media claiming to be related to this attack.

‘The Maldives Police Service is working closely with all relevant stakeholders in this matter and assures the public of our continued efforts to ensure the safety and security of all those in Maldives.’

Last year, a 35-year-old man was identified as a leader for Islamic State in the Maldives by U.S. authorities and was arrested for allegedly leading Islamic State recruitment in the mainly Sunni Muslim nation.

The archipelago in the Indian Ocean derives much of its income from tourism.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for deadly bombings in Sri Lanka in April last year, and has been looking to bolster its presence in the sub-continent after being driven out of its self-styled caliphate in Iraq and Syria.

The Maldives parliament has given sweeping investigative powers to counter-terrorism agencies, and authorities have stepped up operations against hardline Islamist groups.

The small island nation lies southwest of India and Sri Lanka and 1,000 kilometres of the Asian continent.

The Maldives is known to have contributed one of the largest number of fighters per capita in Syria.