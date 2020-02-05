Australian soldiers pay tribute to three American bushfire heroes as their coffins are returned

Three American airmen killed in a plane crash while fighting bushfires in Australia have been sent home to the United States under a military honour guard.

Captain Ian McBeth, first officer Paul Clyde Hudson and flight engineer Rick DeMorgan Jr died when the waterbombing aircraft they were flying hit the ground in Cooma, New South Wales on January 23.

The men’s families had already traveled to Australia before a memorial service on January 30 in which officials described the men as heroes.

Australian and American soldiers were in attendance at Sydney International Airport on Wednesday as the men’s bodies were loaded onto a plane bound for Houston in the United States.

Pictures from Wednesday show military personnel saluting the men’s coffins, draped in the American flag, as they are transported across the tarmac.

The C-130 Hercules water-bombing jet the men were flying exploded into a fireball while dropping fire retardant along a ridge in New South Wales.

The plane then crashed at Peak View northeast of Cooma, NSW, at about 1.45pm on January 23.

Mr McBeth, a 44-year-old father-of-three, was an experienced pilot who had dedicated years of his life to fighting fires in the military and with Coulson Aviation.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Bowdie, and three children Abi, Calvin and Ella.

Mr McBeth’s daughter Abi told CNN she misses her father, who she described as a ‘very fun person’.

‘As a father, he was super supporting… he always wanted me to do the best that I could possibly do in school and have as many opportunities that I could.’

Abi said she and her father would often go hiking, skiing and walk their dogs together.

First Officer Paul Hudson, from Arizona, and Flight Engineer Rick DeMorgan Jr, from Florida, were also killed in the disaster.

Mr DeMorgan Jr had two sons and more than 4,000 hours experience flying waterbomb planes.

First Officer Hudson, 42, served in the United States Marine Corp for 20 years and is survived by his wife.

A touching memorial was held for the men on January 30 attended by family, friends, emergency services chiefs, and military personnel at Richmonf RAAF base.

Coulson Aviation owner Wayne Coulson told the memorial words were inadequate when describnig the tragedy.

‘Everyone has a story to tell about them – their bravery, their spirit, their camaraderie, their sense of humour,’ he said.

New South Wales Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said the men’s heroic efforts helped save lives during the bushfire crises.

‘Without dwelling on the enormity of loss, what I do need to say is that loss would’ve been considerably worse if not for the thousands of men and women on the front line, and these special aviators that look after them from above,’ he said.

Mr Fitzsimmons described Mr Hudson as a humble man and an ‘absolute professional’ while he said Mr DeMorgan Jr was a committed and studious aviator.

An investigation is being conducted by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau into the crash with the cause yet to be determined.

Witnesses have been interviewed, the plane’s cockpit recorder has been downloaded, and drones have been used to assess the crash site.

Mr Fitzsimmons presented the men’s families with a NSW Commissioner’s Commendation for Service.

Director of flight ops for Coulson Aviation John Gallagher said the men were passionate about the work they had been doing.

‘We have fun together, we laugh at each other and we make fun of each other, but when the buzzer goes off we crawl in airplanes together and as a crew we go to help people.

‘These three gentleman all loved what they were doing with the Coulson family, they loved it very much.’