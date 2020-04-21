Baby Archie: Prince Harry gives rare update on life with Archie during lockdown

BABY ARCHIE is with his parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the coronavirus pandemic, and Harry has recently given an update on what life in lockdown is like for the Sussex family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals on March 31, and royal fans have eagerly been awaiting news of the couple’s future plans. In a recent video call with one of his patronages, Prince Harry revealed a snippet of what life is like for the Sussex family during the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the Easter weekend, Harry spoke to families supported by WellChild, a charity which he is a patron of. The charity helps to get seriously ill children out of hospital and home to their families and is a cause close to the Duke’s heart. Harry spoke to parents about the difficulties they are facing during the coronavirus pandemic via video link. During the call, Harry emphasised his respect for those struggling during this crisis and said he has found looking after baby Archie “tough” at times.

He said: “Of course, there are going to be hard days. “I can’t even begin to imagine how hard it is for you guys. “Having one kid at 11 months old is tough, so to see what you guys are going through on a day to day basis, honestly, so much respect to every single one of you.” He added: “You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics because of something that happened and inevitably half an hour later, maybe a day later, there is going to be something that you have to deal with and there is no way you can run away from it, you can’t even distract yourself in another room.

“But as long as you guys are looking after yourselves and each other that’s the best you can do.” According to reports, last month Harry and Meghan jetted from Canada to the US before the borders closed due to coronavirus. The Sussex family are widely reported to be making California their base for the foreseeable future. The couple are no longer senior royals, but an announcement of their future plans is believed to have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, it was revealed earlier this month the Sussexes new charitable brand will be called Archewell. The name stems from the Greek word ‘arche’, meaning sources of action. The name also inspired the couple’s decision to name their son Archie Harrison. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to pursue their philanthropic interests away from the Royal Family in the future.