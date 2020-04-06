Baby Archie update: How THIS exciting news could have huge impact on baby Archie

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry are understood to have settled in Los Angeles with their son Archie Harrison. Here’s how one piece of exciting news could have a huge impact on Baby Archie.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor is 10 months old but has not been seen out in public much since his birth. Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, left Archie behind in Canada with a nanny when they returned to the UK to wrap up royal duties earlier this month. Their step back from the Fold has sparked fears Archie could grow up isolated without much contact with his royal cousins – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

However, some exciting news from Meghan’s close pal fashion designer Misha Nonoo means Archie has got a new playmate. Misha Nonoo, 35, and her oil entrepreneur husband Mikey Hess, 33, have welcomed their first child into the world. The Daily Mail reported the couple are delighted by the arrival of their son, who they have named Leo. According to the Daily Mail new mum, Misha said: “Our lives have been forever changed. “We love [him] more than we ever thought possible and cannot wait to share every adventure with [him].”

Misha is reported to be the one who first introduced Meghan to Harry and they were both guests at her Rome wedding to Mikey last summer. Best friend Meghan is understood to have given a speech at their wedding reception. While Mikey and Misha are based in New York they may see more of Meghan and Harry following their reported move to Los Angeles. Baby Archie and little Leo likely to become playmates.

Meghan and Harry had been based in Canada with Archie since before Christmas but are reported to have left the Commonwealth country for LA ahead of lockdown last Thursday. Meghan was born and raised in LA and her mother Doria Ragland still live there. Many believe the couple’s move will have been partly motivated by Meghan’s wish to be closer to Doria. There is also speculation former actress Meghan has her sights set on Hollywood.

She landed a voiceover job for new Disney documentary Elephant which is released on Disney + in April. From March 31 Meghan and Harry will cease to receive money from the Sovereign Grant as they step down as senior royals. The couple want to work to become financially independent and acting could prove lucrative for Meghan. While it is understood the money she made from Elephant will go to charity, if Disney like her then there’s a chance she could land more roles in the future.