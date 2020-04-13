Baby Archie update: Meghan Markle and Harry ‘WON’T mark Archie’s birthday with fans’

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry’s son Archie Harrison turns one in May and many royal fans are hoping the milestone will be marked with a special update on social media. However, one royal expert has suggested this won’t be the case and that Archie’s birthday is likely to “go by quietly.”

Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, have stepped back from the royal bubble with their son Archie Harrison and settled in Los Angeles where they hope to pursue a “more peaceful life.” While fans may have hoped to hear from the young family when Archie celebrates his first birthday on May 6, one royal expert has claimed it’s unlikely.

Meghan and Harry bid farewell to fans on the Sussex Royal Instagram as they stepped down as senior royals on March 31. The couple’s message seemed to indicate followers wouldn’t hear from them for a while as they focus on carving out their next chapter amid the coronavirus crisis. Meghan and Harry’s heartfelt message read: “As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. “Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. “What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. “As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. “While you may not see us here, the work continues.”

Since posting the goodbye message Meghan and Harry have re-emerged to confirm the name of their new charitable venture – Archewell. They issued a statement via a spokesperson after the Telegraph discovered they had applied to trademark the name in the USA. Their statement about Archewell mentioned how the name was linked to their son, Archie. The message read: “Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be.” “Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’—the Greek word meaning ‘source of action.’ “We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name.”

They added: “To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. “Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.” The couple haven’t shared a new picture of their son since New Year when they posted an adorable snap of Harry cuddling Archie by a beautiful lake in Canada. With Archie’s birthday just around the corner, the family’s followers have eagerly anticipated an update but one royal expert has suggested fans shouldn’t hold their breath.

Speaking on ABC’s royal podcast The HeirPod royal editor and host Omid Scobie said: “From what I hear from sources we’re not going to hear from them until July so that is sometime to go without the Sussexes and I think it will be interesting for the Royal Family who haven’t really seen a day go by where Harry and Meghan’s names aren’t sort of tied to the monarchy in some way or another in the past three years.” Omid’s podcast guest CTV’s Laney Lui said: “Well Omid I definitely want to touch base again soon in fact maybe just about a month from now because we now know that Sussex Royal the Instagram account will be inactive, meaning that there will be no further updates from Harry and Meghan on that account. “But in a month’s time is baby Archie’s first birthday and I think a lot of us were expecting that because they’ve given us Archie GIFs and little Archie drops in the past that that would be the account where we’d see some sort of Archie birthday wish for his big milestone. “So now, like is Archie’s birthday just going to pass quietly? And no one is going to see any photo of him?”