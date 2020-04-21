Baby Archie vs Prince George: The tragic reason royal cousins may NEVER be close

BABY ARCHIE and Prince George are likely to grow up on different sides of the Atlantic but there’s another tragic reason the royal cousins may never be close.

Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, are spending lockdown in Los Angeles with their 11-month-old son Archie Harrison. The couple are understood to have made LA their main base following their royal withdrawal. Their wish to raise Archie as a private citizen was one of the reasons they decided to step away from the royal bubble.

While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has put transatlantic travel on hold, for now, it was believed Meghan and Harry may travel back to the UK often with Archie despite stepping back from the royal fold. The young family were expected to join Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral this summer and attend important Royal Family events including Trooping the Colour. The coronavirus crisis is keeping families across the globe apart and the Royal Family is no exception. However, once lockdown restrictions are lifted and international travel becomes possible again, Meghan and Harry may wish to pay a visit to their British family.

When baby Archie was born on May 6, 2019, many believed he would grow up alongside his royal cousins – Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one. However, his parents’ decision to quit royal life and move to North America made this seem far less likely. As well as the distance which will keep Archie and his older cousin Prince George apart there is another dynamic which may create distance between them. Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, 38, and Prince William, 37, are future heads of the Royal Family and their children are high up the line of succession.

Prince George is third in line to the throne after his father Prince William and will be raised as a future king. This means he will be instructed to behave in a stately way from a young age and will be fully aware of his royal destiny. Archie Harrison, on the other hand, will be brought up as a private citizen and free to pursue whatever path he sees fit. Archie will not have the same royal responsibilities as George and will not be privy to the inner workings of the monarchy.

This huge gulf between their upbringings could mean they have little in common. While they may come together at annual family events they might find it hard to relate to one another. Meghan and Harry made their wish to step down as senior royals crystal clear but a parenting expert has claimed they should be open and honest with Archie about their decision in the future. There’s a risk Archie could feel like he’s missing out and may feel a desire to reconnect with his royal roots, a parenting expert has warned.