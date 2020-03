Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron’s mother Andrea died, age 55, from a brain aneurysm

The official cause of death has been revealed for Andrea Hermann Cameron – the mother of The Bachelorette 15 runner-up Tyler Cameron – who passed away, age 55, on Saturday.

The Palm Beach Post reported that the real estate agent had suffered a ‘brain aneurysm’ before passing away surrounded by the 27-year-old reality star and her other sons Ryan and Austin.

‘She was super supportive,’ Tyler told the newspaper of Andrea.

‘But what was so amazing … she was supportive for [The Bachelorette 15 Hannah Brown] and everyone else who was a part of that show but she was also supportive to the random fans.’

Cameron took to Instagram Monday with a joint statement from himself and brothers Ryan and Austin.

The general contractor posted a photo of their mother’s red manicured hand hooked up to medical tubes, held by his and his brother’s hands.

He wrote: ‘Today heaven gained an angel. We will love and miss our mother dearly. She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on.

‘While we grieve, we ask for two things: First, tell those you love that you love them; and second, please let us take this time to celebrate her life in private. Thank you for all of your love and support.’

Andrea Cameron passed after being taken to the hospital on Thursday.

Tyler previously took to Twitter on Thursday to abruptly cancel his Good Morning America appearance set for the next morning.

He wrote: ‘Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow. Family emergency. Please pray for my mom and my family.’

It came shortly after he posted a tweet promoting a group run he was planning to participate in on Friday morning, celebrating National Workout Buddy Day.

At the time, he didn’t go into detail about the nature of the emergency but his brother Ryan also asked for prayers on Instagram.

Ryan shared a video of him and his mom, writing: ‘God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers. Pray for my momma.’

A source close to Tyler has told Us Weekly: ‘He’s devastated, naturally. They are very close.’

Tyler introduced his mom to the world in July during the hometown dates episode on season 15 of The Bachelorette.

They had a heart-to-heart in one scene in which he revealed to his mom that he was ready to propose to Hannah Brown.

His brothers Ryan and Austin also praised Tyler for helping the family through their dad Jeff’s previous health crisis.

Ryan said: ‘He really stepped in there and became everyone’s person to lean on. He was able to really help us out when we all needed him.’

Friends of the family took to social media Friday with their condolences over the tragic loss.

Trudy Schmitt posted a photo Friday with Andrea and friends to Instagram, writing: ‘I will miss you my friend. You live life to the fullest. Everyday a great day. That’s how you live everyday.’